  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third highest-grossing film at the US box office collection, beating Avatar.

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After weeks of speculation regarding whether Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will beat James Cameron’s Avatar at the US box office collection, it has finally surpassed the 2009 science-fiction epic. 

    On Monday, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $1 million which was needed to beat Avatar and create a history of becoming the third highest-ever grossing film at the North American box office, pushing Avatar on the fourth place.

    The Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy of Sony, featuring actor Tom Holland as Peter Parker, has successfully collected a whopping $760.9 million at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical launch on December 17, last year.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

    It has also become the highest-grossing film ever, released post-pandemic, followed by Disney and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which collected $224 million.

    As for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the buck may finally stop at this collection since it will require another $100 million to beat Avengers: Endgame which stands at a collection of $858 million, holding the second position. The first place is held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936 million.

    Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ticket sales at North America’s domestic box office comes as a pleasant surprise as it seemed fairly difficult for the Spidey film to beat Avatar, a movie that held the third position for over a decade. The fete for this Tom Holland film is all the more special since it was released in a post-pandemic era.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    While it has created history at the North American box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the sixth-highest grossing film of all time with $1.8 billion. The top 5 positions being held by Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, each film over $2 billion. For Spider-Man: No Way Home to beat these films at the global box office seems like a far-fetched dream, given that it was not released in the Chinese theatres.

    Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Mans, as the three web-slingers fought together to beat the villains in the multiverse.

    ALSO READ: BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

    ALSO READ: Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

    ALSO READ: Tom Holland desires to appear on ‘Euphoria’; here’s how girlfriend Zendaya reacted to it

    ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Hollywood Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West drb

    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India romps to a 6-wicket win, Twitteratis sighs relief-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India romps to a 6-wicket win, Twitteratis sighs relief

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator will report to NSA

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18-ycb

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests-dnm

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests

    Janhvi Kapoor looks flaming hot in this black slip-on dress see pic drb

    Janhvi Kapoor looks 'flaming hot' in this black slip-on dress; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon