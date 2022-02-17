Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the third highest-grossing film at the US box office collection, beating Avatar.

After weeks of speculation regarding whether Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will beat James Cameron’s Avatar at the US box office collection, it has finally surpassed the 2009 science-fiction epic.

On Monday, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected $1 million which was needed to beat Avatar and create a history of becoming the third highest-ever grossing film at the North American box office, pushing Avatar on the fourth place.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy of Sony, featuring actor Tom Holland as Peter Parker, has successfully collected a whopping $760.9 million at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical launch on December 17, last year.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

It has also become the highest-grossing film ever, released post-pandemic, followed by Disney and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which collected $224 million.

As for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the buck may finally stop at this collection since it will require another $100 million to beat Avengers: Endgame which stands at a collection of $858 million, holding the second position. The first place is held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ticket sales at North America’s domestic box office comes as a pleasant surprise as it seemed fairly difficult for the Spidey film to beat Avatar, a movie that held the third position for over a decade. The fete for this Tom Holland film is all the more special since it was released in a post-pandemic era.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

While it has created history at the North American box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home became the sixth-highest grossing film of all time with $1.8 billion. The top 5 positions being held by Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, each film over $2 billion. For Spider-Man: No Way Home to beat these films at the global box office seems like a far-fetched dream, given that it was not released in the Chinese theatres.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Mans, as the three web-slingers fought together to beat the villains in the multiverse.

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

ALSO READ: Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

ALSO READ: Tom Holland desires to appear on ‘Euphoria’; here’s how girlfriend Zendaya reacted to it

ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic