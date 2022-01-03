  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

    The top 3 highest grosser Hollywood films in India include Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. Interestingly, all three movies are Marvel movies.

    Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland movie crosses Rs 200 cr becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO after Marvel Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been making a lot of bucks globally, including India. The latest release of the Marvel Studios has become one of the highest grosser Hollywood films at the Indian box office. So much so, that Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the whopping Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

    Released on December 16 in India, Spider-Man: No Way Home has reportedly become the third-highest Hollywood film with maximum collection at the box office. Since its release, it has made a collection of Rs 202.34 crore. Prior to this, the other two Hollywood films that topped the Indian box office are Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), respectively. While the Endgame made a business of Rs 367.43 crores, Infinity War earned Rs 228.50 crores. Interestingly, all the top three films belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) world. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh had also tweeted about this; check out:

    Not just at the Indian box office but Spider-Man: Now Way Home has been doing some exceptional business at the global box office as well. This Jon Watts directorial film has become the first movie since the pandemic to make a collection of more than US$1 billion at the global box office.

    ALSO READ: 'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Despite the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in various states across the country, Spider-Man: No Way Home has continued to mint money in India. The Marvel movies have a huge fandom in India, a fact also accepted by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Marvel had said that they, at Marvel Studios, look forward to releasing their films in India, given that these superhero films have a huge fan base.

    ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    Spider-Man: No Way Home received thunderous reviews worldwide. The film is the last instalment of the Spider-man: Homecoming franchise starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. It also featured Benedict Cumberbatch as his popular character’ Doctor Strange’.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Nakuul Mehta did his 11- month- old- son Sufi get Coronavirus? SCJ

    After Nakuul Mehta, did his 11-month-old son Sufi get COVID 19?

    Harry Potter completes 20 years: Emma Watson celebrates, check out her post SCJ

    Harry Potter completes 20 years: Emma Watson celebrates, check out her post

    Despite sloppy show in India Ranveer Singh 83 hits a six at US box office drb

    Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie RCB

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperature for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma Mumma-ayh

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    Recent Stories

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15 day battery life body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch with 15-day battery life, body temperature monitoring to launch on Jan 6

    Malika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister of 'fooling her' over job and cash reward - ADT

    Malika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister of 'fooling her' over job and cash reward

    After Nakuul Mehta did his 11- month- old- son Sufi get Coronavirus? SCJ

    After Nakuul Mehta, did his 11-month-old son Sufi get COVID 19?

    Karnataka active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%-dnm

    Karnataka’s active cases breach 10,000-mark again since October 2021, Bengaluru alone accounts for 84%

    Gmail hack Heres how you can delete all your unwanted emails gcw

    Gmail hack: Here's how you can delete all your unwanted emails

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon