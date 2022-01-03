Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

The top 3 highest grosser Hollywood films in India include Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. Interestingly, all three movies are Marvel movies.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been making a lot of bucks globally, including India. The latest release of the Marvel Studios has become one of the highest grosser Hollywood films at the Indian box office. So much so, that Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the whopping Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Released on December 16 in India, Spider-Man: No Way Home has reportedly become the third-highest Hollywood film with maximum collection at the box office. Since its release, it has made a collection of Rs 202.34 crore. Prior to this, the other two Hollywood films that topped the Indian box office are Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), respectively. While the Endgame made a business of Rs 367.43 crores, Infinity War earned Rs 228.50 crores. Interestingly, all the top three films belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) world. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh had also tweeted about this; check out:

Not just at the Indian box office but Spider-Man: Now Way Home has been doing some exceptional business at the global box office as well. This Jon Watts directorial film has become the first movie since the pandemic to make a collection of more than US$1 billion at the global box office.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in various states across the country, Spider-Man: No Way Home has continued to mint money in India. The Marvel movies have a huge fandom in India, a fact also accepted by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Marvel had said that they, at Marvel Studios, look forward to releasing their films in India, given that these superhero films have a huge fan base.

Spider-Man: No Way Home received thunderous reviews worldwide. The film is the last instalment of the Spider-man: Homecoming franchise starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles. It also featured Benedict Cumberbatch as his popular character’ Doctor Strange’.