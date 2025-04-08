user
user icon

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love"

'Bad Boys' celebrates 30 years with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reflecting on the iconic franchise's journey, sharing behind-the-scenes memories, and expressing gratitude for the fans' love over the years.

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love" NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 8, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

The action-packed film 'Bad Boys,' starring actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami detectives, has turned 30 years old. The first film in the popular franchise was released in 1995 and has now officially marked three decades.

To celebrate the special occasion, the 56-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a joint post with co-star Martin Lawrence. The post included behind-the-scenes photos and a message of thanks to fans.

The pictures showed Smith and Lawrence smiling on set, along with director Michael Bay, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and other cast members like Michael Imperioli, Joe Pantoliano, Tea Leoni, and Theresa Randle.

"30 years ago @jerrybruckheimer, Don Simpson, and @michaelbay took a chance on us, and Bad Boys was born!! Grateful for all the love y'all have shown us through the years," read the caption of his post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The 'Bad Boys' series began with the 1995 film and went on to include Bad Boys II (2003), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). According to Collider, the franchise has earned over $1.2 billion worldwide.

The film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, while speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' last year, said that there was "never a dull moment" working with the acting duo on set.

"They're creative and fun. They're so great to work with. There's never any arguments; we just have a blast going through the process, and it's a long process to get these made," he said at the premiere.

Smith also opened up last year about filming the first installment and revealed the process behind his audition call.

"I was hooked. 'Let's go! When can I read the script?' Marty Mar's face scrunched up. 'Nawww - you can't, Big Willie. The script's not there yet. You just gotta trust me and commit,'" read a part of his Instagram post. 

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved hes hardcore WWE fan HRD

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved he's hardcore WWE fan

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline MEG

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India's Got Latent backlash; Read on NTI

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India’s Got Latent backlash; Read on

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on ATG

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on

Recent Stories

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets ddr

SC overturns Rs 10 lakh fine on Vishal Dadlani, Tehseen Poonawalla; slams HC for moral policing over tweets

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes NTI

Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels gcw

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh dmn

Fake doctor arrested in UP for impersonating surgeon and causing seven deaths had monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life gcw

Avoid THESE 5 bedroom vastu mistakes for a happy married life

Recent Videos

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Video Icon
'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

'It Would Be Good if US Controlled Gaza': Donald Trump in Meeting with Netanyahu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump Criticizes European Union Over Trade Deficit: 'EU has Been Very Bad to Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Video Icon