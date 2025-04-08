IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

Watch as renowned astrologer Greenstone Lobo shares his unique insights into Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances of bouncing back in IPL 2025. With SRH facing a tough season, can they turn their fortunes around and make it to the playoffs? Greenstone Lobo analyzes the astrological charts to predict SRH's path forward. Will their stars align for a comeback, or will they struggle to find momentum? Watch now to find out!