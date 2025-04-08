user
user icon

IPL Game On | Match Prediction | Can SRH Bounce Back, Reach Play-Offs? Astrologer Lobo's EXCLUSIVE

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 8, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Watch as renowned astrologer Greenstone Lobo shares his unique insights into Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances of bouncing back in IPL 2025. With SRH facing a tough season, can they turn their fortunes around and make it to the playoffs? Greenstone Lobo analyzes the astrological charts to predict SRH's path forward. Will their stars align for a comeback, or will they struggle to find momentum? Watch now to find out!

Recent Videos

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

'Chunav Ladna Chahti Ho?' – PM Modi’s Fun Jibe to Raebareli Woman Wins Hearts | Asianet Newsable

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Woman Breaks Down in Front of PM Modi, Credits MUDRA YOJANA for Life Transformation

Video Top Stories

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!
Entertainment

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers
Entertainment

Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await
Entertainment

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 29th Birthday With Serene Getaway in Salalah, Oman
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 29th Birthday With Serene Getaway in Salalah, Oman

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season
Entertainment

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Must See

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public
India News

Police in Krishna District Use Drone Cameras to Combat Crime, Arrest Two for Drinking in Public

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'
India News

Hardeep Singh Puri's Swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Trade Tensions: '54-Year-Old Youth Leader Who...'

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable
India News

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Gets Grand Welcome in India | Asianet Newsable