IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved he's hardcore WWE fan

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer is part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was acquired by KKR franchise for a whopping INR 23.75, making him the third-most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and then bought back after an intense bidding war from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Venkatesh Iyer is an aggressive batter, who can take on opposition team’s bowlers with ease and flair, often unleashing his firepower with powerful strokes. He did not have an ideal start to the IPL 2025 season before he played a fiery innings of 60 off 29 balls at an impressive strike rate of 206.90 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock laid the foundation for a commanding total, setting a tone for the much-needed comeback in the tournament with a 80-run win over SRH.

Apart from being known for his aggressiveness in his batting, Venkatesh Iyer is a big fan of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The Madhya Pradesh batter has been following WWE since childhood, idolizing the legends like The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Steve Austin, often drawing parallels between their showmanship and his own on-field intensity.

Here are 5 times Venkatesh Iyer proved he’s WWE fan

1. Venkatesh Iyer did Roman Reigns’ suplex moment

Apart from being a fan of Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, Venkatesh Iyer has a huge admiration for the six-time WWE champion Roman Reigns, given the way Reigns dominates the opponents in the ring with sheer power and presence. In 2024, Madhya Pradesh batter posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he was yelling like Roman Reigns before performing the WWE legend’s suplex on his Madhya Pradesh teammate Anubhav Agarwal in the hotel room. The video went viral among fans, especially WWE followers, who appreciated Iyer’s acting skills.

2. Venkatesh Iyer attended WWE India event in Hyderabad

Venkatesh Iyer was one of those WWE fans who got an opportunity to attend WWE India event in Hyderabad last year. He used to watch a lot of WWE content on TV. In 2023, Iyer’s childhood dream came true as he watched some of the WWE legends up close during the live event in Hyderabad, In a video posted by KKR batter, he can be seen enjoying the event while also cheering for 16-time WWE champion John Cena who headlined the event with his trademark style, which electrified the crowd.

Along with the video, Venkatesh Iyer wrote, “From the cricket pitch to ringside seats ! Thrilled to have witnessed the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India . These wrestlers are absolute show stoppers !”

3. Channeling inner Undertaker

The Undertake aka Mark William Calaway has been a WWE hero for Venkatesh Iyer since childhood. The Undertaker is known for his famous “Dead Man Walking” entrance, with a slow-paced walk and chilling presence that often sends shivers down the spine of his opponents. In a video posted on his Instagram handle back in 2023, Venkatesh Iyer can be recreating Undertaker’s iconic walk with special effects. Venkatesh Iyer once expressed his desire to receive a signed WWE belt from his childhood hero Undertaker. The Undertaker played a pivotal role in making WWE as one of the marketable sports and entertainment brands in the world. Mark William Calaway has won the WWE Championship four times in his career.

4. Venkatesh Iyer celebrated Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania victory

The Madhya Pradesh batter’s admiration for Roman Reigns was on display when he celebrated the WWE legend’s Wrestlemania 39 victory in April 2024. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Venkatesh Iyer was seen flaunting his own belt with Roman Reigns aka Leati Joseph Anoaʻi celebrating his victory, which was shown on the TV. Iyer was one of those hardcore WWE fans with the result of Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event to continue his historic title reign.

5. Roman Reigns’ victory celebration style

Another proof that Venkatesh Iyer is a big fan of WWE legend Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has its own celebration that has been copied by every fan of the legend. Reigns celebrates the victory by lifting his championship belt above the belt and then striking his iconic pose with one fist raised while the other clutches the title. Venkatesh Iyer tried to replicate the same. In a video posted by him on his Instagram handle, Iyer can be seen coming out of his hotel room and mimicking Roman Reigns’ iconic entrance, raising his championship belt above his head and striking the signature fist pose.

