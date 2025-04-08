Sports

MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Image credits: ANI

MS Dhoni in IPL

CSK veteran has been part of IPL since the first season in 2008 and led the team to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Image credits: ANI

MS Dhoni finishing brilliance

Having been known for his greatest finishers in the history of cricket, let’s take a look at top 5 finishes by the CSK stalwart.

Image credits: ANI

1. 2010 vs KXIP

When CSK required 16 runs off 6 balls to chase down the 193-run target, Dhoni smashed two sixes and a four to seal the victory, with the skipper remaining unbeaten on 54.

Image credits: ANI

2. 2013 vs SRH

CSK needed 14 off 5 balls to chase down a 160-run target and win the match, but composed MS Dhoni smashed two sixes and a six to take the team past the finishing line.

Image credits: ANI

3. 2022 vs MI

When CSK needed 17runs off the final over, MS Dhoni smashed the remaining runs off the last four balls to chase down a 156-run target and seal the victory for the side.

Image credits: Getty

4. 2014 vs MI

11 runs were needed off the last over for CSK to win, MS Dhoni clobbered Kieron Pollard for a six and a four to chase down 158-run target.

Image credits: Getty

5. 2024 vs MI

MS Dhoni delighted the fans at Wankhede by smashing three sixes on the trot and scored an 20 off 4 balls to help CSK post a total of 206/4, which was successfully defended.

Image credits: ANI

