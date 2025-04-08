MS Dhoni: Top 5 finishes for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Sports
CSK veteran has been part of IPL since the first season in 2008 and led the team to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
Having been known for his greatest finishers in the history of cricket, let’s take a look at top 5 finishes by the CSK stalwart.
When CSK required 16 runs off 6 balls to chase down the 193-run target, Dhoni smashed two sixes and a four to seal the victory, with the skipper remaining unbeaten on 54.
CSK needed 14 off 5 balls to chase down a 160-run target and win the match, but composed MS Dhoni smashed two sixes and a six to take the team past the finishing line.
When CSK needed 17runs off the final over, MS Dhoni smashed the remaining runs off the last four balls to chase down a 156-run target and seal the victory for the side.
11 runs were needed off the last over for CSK to win, MS Dhoni clobbered Kieron Pollard for a six and a four to chase down 158-run target.
MS Dhoni delighted the fans at Wankhede by smashing three sixes on the trot and scored an 20 off 4 balls to help CSK post a total of 206/4, which was successfully defended.
