    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    In a recent interview, Andrew Garfield revealed the names of only three people he talked about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 1:09 AM IST
    A couple of months back, Marvel fans all over the world were going bonkers over leaked pictures of three Spider-Men from the sets of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The pictures showed Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together in their Spidey costumes. Next up were interviews of Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige and Andrew Garfield, denying the claims, especially Andrew, who multiple times said that he was not a part of the new Spidey movie.

    However, all of Andrew Garfield’s claims fell flat when Tobey Maguire and he were seen returning to the screen as Spider-Mans in Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

    Andrew Garfield continued to lie through his teeth to just everyone about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the actor has now revealed that he told only three people about him returning to the screen as Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire.

    The 38-year-old actor, who twice played the Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and its sequel in 2014, speared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. There, he revealed to the host that he lied to people and to the internet for good two years. He said that he felt great about lying. But he also revealed that he had revealed the truth to only three people – his father, mother and his mother.

    Recently, Andrew Garfield had also revealed that he lied to his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone who played his love interest in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’. The ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ actor said that Emma kept on asking him whether he was a part of the multiverse or not. In return, Andrew kept lying to her saying that he was not a part of it. However, when Emma saw the movie and found out the truth, Andrew said that she called him a ‘jerk’ for lying to her all this while.

    Meanwhile, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, featuring actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others, became the six highest-grossing films of all time. It beat Jurassic World and The Lion King to grab sixth place.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 1:09 AM IST
