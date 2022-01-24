Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

Ever since its release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking all records. The film has now become the 6th highest-grossing film of all times, surpassing Jurassic World and The Lion King.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ became the biggest film since the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Now, the film has broken another record; it has beaten Jurassic World and The Lion King to become the six highest-grossing films of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has collected a whopping $1.69 billion at the global box office. It has beaten Marvel’s Jurassic World ($1.67 billion) and Sony’s The Lion King ($1.66 billion) to reach the sixth spot. With the increase in Covid-19 cases, especially in India, and the fact that the top five films have made a business of over $2 billion, it seems unlikely for Tom Holland’s film to go any further.

The top five highest-grossing films include Avatar ($2.847 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.797 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion).

However, there is no denying that Jon Watts directorial, this Spidey movie has become the biggest film since the pandemic that has received such a great response. All this despite the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home was released worldwide except for China. At the same time, the fourth incoming instalment of the Homecoming series was released in a pandemic when restrictions were imposed in most parts of the world.

It is no denial that there is no stopping for the film as even the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron could not stop the film from pulling the crowd to the theatres and breaking all the records. As the film has entered its sixth week of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to be at the top spot in the United States of America, even though it was pushed back for a brief period with the release of Scream.

Not just in the American theatres, Spider-Man: No Way Home has performed exceedingly well in the Indian market as well. Despite the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Tom Holland movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark here. The only other two films which earned more than Rs 200 crore are Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.