    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has become the first film since the pandemic which has made a business of $1 billion at the global box office.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 3:21 PM IST
    Marvel Studios’ recently released film, ‘Spider_man: No Way Home’ has become the first movie during the pandemic era which has crossed the $1 billion mark at the international box office collection. Starring actors Tom Holland and Zendaya as ‘Spider-Man/Peter Parker’ and ‘Mary Jane’ respectively, this latest ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ franchise is also the highest-grossing film of this year.

    Directed by Jon Watts, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has beaten the Chinese film ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ (which is based on the Korean War epic) at the global collection. While the Chinese film made a business of over $905m worldwide, Spider-Man grossed over $1 billion. According to media reports, the last film which crossed the $1 billion mark in the international market was the 2019 film ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

    ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s reaction to Indian ‘Spider-Man’ will leave you in splits; watch

    Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, no other Hollywood film came near the $1 billion mark at the global box office collection. The global box office collection of this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film had reached a whopping $1.05 billion.

    Despite the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the globe, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home', a co-production of Sony and Disney, hit the milestone within two weeks of its premiere. While it has been released worldwide, the MCU film could not get a release in China which is considered to be the world’s biggest film market.

    ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is NOW Sony's highest-grossing movie ever at US box office; Read details

    Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fourth and last part of the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise. This film also stars actor Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Doctor Strange’ who, at the behest of Spider-Man tries to make everyone forget about Spidey’s real identity (Peter Parker), and mistakenly lands up opening the multiverse of all villains.

    Meanwhile, the first film (of Spider-Man franchises) to break the $1 billion mark at the global box office collection was ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home which was released in the year 2019.

    ALSO READ: Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

