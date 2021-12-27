Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has become the first film since the pandemic which has made a business of $1 billion at the global box office.

Directed by Jon Watts, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has beaten the Chinese film ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ (which is based on the Korean War epic) at the global collection. While the Chinese film made a business of over $905m worldwide, Spider-Man grossed over $1 billion. According to media reports, the last film which crossed the $1 billion mark in the international market was the 2019 film ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, no other Hollywood film came near the $1 billion mark at the global box office collection. The global box office collection of this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film had reached a whopping $1.05 billion.

Despite the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the globe, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home', a co-production of Sony and Disney, hit the milestone within two weeks of its premiere. While it has been released worldwide, the MCU film could not get a release in China which is considered to be the world’s biggest film market.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fourth and last part of the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise. This film also stars actor Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Doctor Strange’ who, at the behest of Spider-Man tries to make everyone forget about Spidey’s real identity (Peter Parker), and mistakenly lands up opening the multiverse of all villains.

Meanwhile, the first film (of Spider-Man franchises) to break the $1 billion mark at the global box office collection was ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home which was released in the year 2019.

