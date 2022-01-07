Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

Actor Andrew Garfield returned to screens as Spidey in the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. He has opened on his return in the fourth instalment of the Marvel Studios’ film.

It has nearly been a month since Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released to thunderous reviews. The film had released in the Indian theatres on December 19, and since then, it has been successfully running. Now, actor Andrew Garfield, who played ‘Peter Parker’ in ‘The Mazing Spider-Man’ has opened up on returning as the Spider in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Recalling the filming of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ when all the three Spideys came together to take on the villains, Andrew Garfield said how the three Spideys – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew, shared notes about their respective costumes. It was a hilarious moment for them as they realized that they are all in the same suits, pointing out at each other. He was referring to this one meme where three different versions of the Spider-Man cartoon point out at each other in disbelief. The meme went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: After Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield has a new woman in his life? Find out

Moving forward, there was this one particular scene that left the audiences in splits and at the same time, left with tears of joy in their eyes. All spider-man fans were literally sobbing when Andrew Garfield says “I love you guys” to Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the movie. But did you know that this scene, rather the dialogue, was improvised by Andrew and was not in the script actually?

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

Speaking of this, Andrew Garfield said that it was him who came up with the “I love you guys line”. He said that he had not thought of it but improvised it while looking at Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Andrew said that the words came out of his in instant and it was just him loving them.

The three actors talked a lot about brotherhood and mentorship. Andrew Garfield went on saying that the relationship they shared was more like the elder brother, younger brother and the middle brother, Andrew being the middle one.