Lifestyle

Boiled Vs Scrambled: Best way to eat Eggs for Nutrition

Image credits: Freepik

1. Caloric Content

Boiled eggs are lower in calories, making them a better option for weight management compared to scrambled eggs cooked with butter or oil.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Protein Retention

Boiled eggs preserve protein integrity, while scrambled eggs may lose some due to cooking heat and added ingredients.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Digestibility

Scrambled eggs are softer and easier to digest, making them suitable for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Vitamin Absorption

Scrambling eggs with a small amount of fat aids in better absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Cooking Simplicity

Boiling eggs requires less effort and no additional ingredients, making it a straightforward and healthy choice.

 

Image credits: Freepik

6. Taste and Texture

Scrambled eggs are fluffier and flavorful, appealing to those who enjoy a richer taste experience.

Image credits: Freepik

Morning Ritual: 5 Benefits of 1-Minute meditation

Match your saree color with the right lipstick shade: Tips inside

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Is ghee right for you? Find out who should avoid it