Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline

Bollywood's most anticipated sequel, Raid 2, is making a massive buzz. Starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles along with Ritesh Deshmukh, Raid 2 offers an intense and gripping tale with possible twists and turns. Ajay Devgn plays an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, and Riteish Deshmukh plays corrupt politician Dadabhai, and Vaani Kapoor plays Amay's wife in the film. The trailer has left fans surprised with the reference to Mahabharat, where the dialogue says, "I am the entire Mahabharat.

Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh:

The trailer is packed with dramatic dialogues, including a powerful exchange of dialogues that sets the tone for the film. When Dadabhai taunts Patnaik with, "Since when did the Pandavas start laying the Chakravyuha?" Devgn's character retorts, "I am not just the Pandavas; I am the entire Mahabharat." This metaphor underscores the epic scale of their confrontation, blending mythological gravitas with the film's modern-day narrative of justice versus corruption.

The trailer opens on an impressive shot where Ajay Devgn goes on a ride to the politician's house. The story gets on an interesting note when Ritesh Deshmukh enters the frame. Ritesh Deshmukh surprised fans with his villain role, and his performance was so convincing. Vanni Kapoor's role as a supportive wife to Amay adds another layer of emotional depth. The visuals added to the intrigue and left fans more excited than ever.

The background score was so perfect for the ongoing gripping scenes. The story builds the anticipation with a gripping narrative. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 explores themes of justice and corruption, building on its predecessor's success. With its May 1, 2025 release, fans eagerly await this action-packed drama to unfold. How does that sound to you?

