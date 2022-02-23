Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure

Image: Elton John/Instagram

Sir Elton John's private jet suffered a hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet after which the jet was had to make an emergency landing. The private jet was forced to abort land at Farnborough Airport, Hans. Upon landing, the fire crew rushed to the plane.

It was after an hour after the take-off that the emergency crews, including police and ambulances, were alerted. The Mirror quoted an eyewitness of the incident saying, “The jet was being buffeted and couldn’t land. It was horrible to see.”

Sir Elton John had left for New York at 10:20 AM (EST) in his private jet. An hour into the flight, the aircraft faced sudden hydraulic failure while it was at a height of 10,000 feet. The plane had to make an emergency landing, which meant it had to U-turn while the aircraft was approaching the coast of southern Ireland.

ALSO READ: Photos: Kristen Stewart to Neil Patrick Harris to Ellen DeGeneres: Here are 7 same-sex celebrity couples

AT least two attempts for abord landing had failed since the winds were crashing at a speed of 80/kmph. Another eyewitness of the episode, a plumber who was on a job, said that the aircraft failed to make a landing twice because of the “terrible weather and epic gusts”. “The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air,” said the plumber who saw Sir Elton John’s private jet make an emergency landing at the airport. The aircraft tried to make the emergency landing at least three times before it was finally able to land.

Sir Elton John was on flying to New York City for his performance at the Madison Square Garden. This incident come at least a month after Sir Elton John cancelled at least two of his concerts after he tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite being fully vaccinated.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want