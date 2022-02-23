  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure

    Sir Elton John had to make an emergency landing after his private jet suffered a hydraulic failure at 10,000ft.

    Hollywood Sir Elton John's private jet makes an emergency landing after hydraulic failure drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Elton John/Instagram

    Sir Elton John's private jet suffered a hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet after which the jet was had to make an emergency landing. The private jet was forced to abort land at Farnborough Airport, Hans. Upon landing, the fire crew rushed to the plane.

    It was after an hour after the take-off that the emergency crews, including police and ambulances, were alerted. The Mirror quoted an eyewitness of the incident saying, “The jet was being buffeted and couldn’t land. It was horrible to see.”

    Sir Elton John had left for New York at 10:20 AM (EST) in his private jet. An hour into the flight, the aircraft faced sudden hydraulic failure while it was at a height of 10,000 feet. The plane had to make an emergency landing, which meant it had to U-turn while the aircraft was approaching the coast of southern Ireland.

    ALSO READ: Photos: Kristen Stewart to Neil Patrick Harris to Ellen DeGeneres: Here are 7 same-sex celebrity couples

    AT least two attempts for abord landing had failed since the winds were crashing at a speed of 80/kmph. Another eyewitness of the episode, a plumber who was on a job, said that the aircraft failed to make a landing twice because of the “terrible weather and epic gusts”.   “The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air,” said the plumber who saw Sir Elton John’s private jet make an emergency landing at the airport. The aircraft tried to make the emergency landing at least three times before it was finally able to land.

    Sir Elton John was on flying to New York City for his performance at the Madison Square Garden. This incident come at least a month after Sir Elton John cancelled at least two of his concerts after he tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite being fully vaccinated.

    ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber are ready for kids? Here’s how many babies they want

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP KPAC Lalitha Prithviraj Sukumaran Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with drb

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39 drb

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-years old succumbs to heart attack YCB

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note RCB

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: BJP is now number 3 party after DMK and AIADMK

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results: BJP is now number 3 party after DMK and AIADMK

    RIP KPAC Lalitha From Amaram to Aakasham Snehaveedu 8 must watch films of the veteran actor drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: From Amaram to Aakasham, Snehaveedu, 8 must-watch films of the veteran actor

    Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody-ycb

    Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges people to vote, contribute in strengthening democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges people to vote, ‘contribute in strengthening democracy’

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon