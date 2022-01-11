Michael Keaton to come back as Batman?

Michael Keaton is reportedly returning on the screens as Batman. And so is his sidekick companion, Robin.

All those who have grown up watching Michael Keaton as the ‘Batman’. Since we last saw him in Warner Bros DC’s ‘Justice League’, we all have eagerly been waiting to play the cape crusader once again. And looks like, our wish may just have turned true.

If reports are to be believed, Michael Keaton will be joining HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ movie, set basically in the DC Extended Universe. The news of Michael Keaton’s return started doing rounds in December, last year when a clip of cast names leaked and surfaced online.

The same has been officially confirmed by a media report stating that Michael Keaton is reprising his Batman role for ‘Batgirl’. Production for the coming movie is presently underway in Scotland’s Glasgow. Some pictures from the sets of the film have also started doing round media. These pictures have confirmed that not just will Michael Keaton return as ‘Batman’ but his sidekick, ‘Robin’ will also be seen returning.

Actor Leslie Grace will be seen playing the role of Barbara Gordon, while her ‘Justice League’ father, JK Simmonds will be seen reprising the same role of Commissioner James Gordon in ‘Batgirl’.

In one of the pictures that surfaced online, a picture shows a brick wall with some street art on it showing Batman in Keaton-era’s classic costume. In the same street art, Robin is also seen with a blurred face. The pictures have upped the interest of people wanting to see Michael Keaton return as ‘Batman’.

Recently, Michael Keaton had opened up about his experience of working in the Justice League. The actor said that he had a bad experience working on Justice League which is why he decided to not return to the franchise.

Joel Schumacher, director of Justice League, and Michael Keaton has ‘creative differences’ between them, which is why Keaton decided to walk off from the franchise.

