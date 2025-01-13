California wildfires: Before and after videos reveal Pacific Palisades devastation (WATCH)

Heartbreaking footage of California's Pacific Palisades wildfires reveals the destruction of 12,300 structures, 40,000 acres burned, and 24 lives lost. Winds over 100 mph and dry hydrants hindered firefighters. The devastation sparked emotional responses and debates over leadership and wildfire management policies.

Heart-wrenching footage shared by American commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson on Sunday highlights the devastating impact of the recent wildfires in California's Pacific Palisades. The viral video, originally posted by Reuters, compares scenes from just eight months ago to the present, showcasing the massive destruction inflicted on the once-vibrant community.

Johnson described the scenes as "insanely sad," with the footage painting a grim picture of charred landscapes and neighbourhoods reduced to ashes.



The video struck an emotional chord with viewers, with many expressing their heartbreak at the scale of destruction. One user commented, "The scale of this is hard to imagine without being confronted with this type of heartbreaking footage."

The video also sparked political debates, with some blaming California's local leadership. One viewer remarked, "It's not climate change. It's Democrat mismanagement," pointing fingers at what they believe to be poor handling of wildfire prevention and management, reported TOI.

The wildfires, which ignited last Tuesday, have claimed at least 24 lives, consumed 40,000 acres, and destroyed over 12,300 structures. Entire neighbourhoods, including parts of Malibu and Los Angeles, have been ravaged, leaving residents in despair.



The ferocious flames, driven by winds exceeding 100 miles per hour, have overwhelmed emergency response teams. Firefighters faced additional challenges as water hydrants across Los Angeles County ran dry during overnight operations, with officials citing excessive demand on the municipal water system as a significant hurdle.

The footage and its widespread impact serve as a sobering reminder of the destructive power of wildfires. As California grapples with this crisis, the calls for better preparedness and stronger preventive measures are growing louder.

