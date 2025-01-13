No exams, no interviews! AP government offers jobs with up to Rs 35,000 salary

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced good news for the state's youth. The AP government has issued a notification for recruitment in the health department without any examination or interview. Details regarding the recruitment for these jobs are as follows.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 1:23 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Jobs

Good news for Andhra Pradesh youth! The government has expedited the recruitment process. The CM has announced the filling of thousands of teacher posts by the next academic year. The government is also proceeding with the recruitment of 6100 teacher posts released by the previous government. The AP government has made efforts to fill vacancies in all departments, including Home and Education. The AP government is now ready to fill vacancies in the health department.

article_image2

Andhra Pradesh job vacancies

Jobs and Vacancies: 1. Lab Technician Grade 2 - 3 posts, 2. Female Nursing Orderly - 20 posts, 3. Sanitary Attender cum Watchman - 38 posts. Qualifications: Candidates should have passed 10th grade, Intermediate, Diploma, or Degree. Lab Technician Grade 2 requires Intermediate + Diploma or Bachelor's/Master's degree in Medical Lab Technology. Female Nursing Orderly posts require 10th grade and a First Aid certificate. Sanitary Attender cum Watchman posts require 10th grade pass.

article_image3

Andhra Pradesh job application details

Important Dates: Notification Release: 31-12-2024, Application Start Date: 06-01-2025, Application Last Date: 20-01-2025. Applications accepted from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on working days. Application Process: Application fee via Demand Draft in favor of District Medical & Health Officer, Kakinada. OC/BC: Rs. 500, SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 200. Selection Process: Merit-based, 75% academic marks, remaining marks based on various factors.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today! AJR

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today!

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: 13,735 posts, eligibility, age relaxation details here AJR

SBI Clerk 2024: Final-year graduates eligible for 13,735 vacancies – Check eligibility NOW

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 All you need to know AJR

NCERT Recruitment 2024: Monthly salary Rs 58,000 – All you need to know

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24 snt

India dethrones China as top source of foreign students in US after 15-years, contributes $11.8 bn in 2023-24

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in AJR

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 RELEASED: Check now at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home without breaking the bank with THESE 5 ideas

Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes? anr

Mamata Banerjee appoints former MLA PV Anvar as TMC's Kerala Coordinator; Is TMC targeting minority votes?

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival NTI

Pongal 2025: 5 Traditional foods to enjoy THIS festival

Football Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup hrd

Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns ATG

Stock Market UPDATE: Vantage Knowledge academy gives HUGE returns

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal EXCLUSIVE: 'A Dream Come True'

Video Icon