No exams, no interviews! AP government offers jobs with up to Rs 35,000 salary

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced good news for the state's youth. The AP government has issued a notification for recruitment in the health department without any examination or interview. Details regarding the recruitment for these jobs are as follows.

Andhra Pradesh Jobs

Good news for Andhra Pradesh youth! The government has expedited the recruitment process. The CM has announced the filling of thousands of teacher posts by the next academic year. The government is also proceeding with the recruitment of 6100 teacher posts released by the previous government. The AP government has made efforts to fill vacancies in all departments, including Home and Education. The AP government is now ready to fill vacancies in the health department.

Andhra Pradesh job vacancies

Jobs and Vacancies: 1. Lab Technician Grade 2 - 3 posts, 2. Female Nursing Orderly - 20 posts, 3. Sanitary Attender cum Watchman - 38 posts. Qualifications: Candidates should have passed 10th grade, Intermediate, Diploma, or Degree. Lab Technician Grade 2 requires Intermediate + Diploma or Bachelor's/Master's degree in Medical Lab Technology. Female Nursing Orderly posts require 10th grade and a First Aid certificate. Sanitary Attender cum Watchman posts require 10th grade pass.

Andhra Pradesh job application details

Important Dates: Notification Release: 31-12-2024, Application Start Date: 06-01-2025, Application Last Date: 20-01-2025. Applications accepted from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on working days. Application Process: Application fee via Demand Draft in favor of District Medical & Health Officer, Kakinada. OC/BC: Rs. 500, SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 200. Selection Process: Merit-based, 75% academic marks, remaining marks based on various factors.

