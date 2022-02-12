Meet Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newly born baby boy

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Fans of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were in for a surprise at midnight when the former put up a social media post, revealing her newly born son’s name. Kylie and Travis became parents to their second child on February 2, an announcement of which was done by the couple, recently.

Owner of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner used an understated Instagram story to reveal her son’s name. She put up a story on her Instagram handle, with just her baby boy’s name ‘Wolf Webster’ written in bold and in a white-coloured font. She used a black basic background for the name revelation, adding a tiny white heart along with his name. The post was put up at midnight, 12 AM.

Last year in September, Kylie Jenner had announced her pregnancy. She gave birth to Travis Scott and her second child on February 2, a day after their elder daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday. Stormi was born on February 1 in the year 2018.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s elder daughter Stormi Webster’s name was also revealed by Kylie in an Instagram post which marked the debut of Stormi Webster on social media. Before giving birth to Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner, in an interview, had said that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott have not yet decided upon their second child’s name. She said that they were first waiting for the child’s gender to be revealed, before deciding upon their second child’s name.

Kylie Jenner had not been active on social media post the Astroworld controversy. However, she did keep on sharing beautiful pictures of her pregnancy day, on and off, on her Instagram handle. Kylie Jenner belongs to the Kardashian - Jenner clan and is the sister of Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s name in regard to the unfortunate Astroworld tragedy was once again in media because of Kanye West. Going by the moniker Ye, West asked Billie Eilish to apologise after a video of the latter went viral wherein she is seen pausing her concert in between to help a fan who was facing breathlessness. Ye considered this act of Eilish as a dig on Travis Scott. Responding to Ye’s apology demand, Eilish said that she only tried to help the fan. Both Kanye West and Billie Eilish will be heading at the Coachella Music Festival 2022.