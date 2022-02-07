  • Facebook
    Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 8:43 AM IST
    Kylie Jenne and Travis Scott have become parents to their second child; mother Kylie shared a picture of the newly born on her Instagram.

    Image: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second baby. Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie, announced the birth of her newly born baby with a post on Instagram that shows the child's tiny hand being clasped by elder sister Stormi Webster in a black and white picture.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s second child was born on February 2, as the latter mentioned the date in her post’s caption. However, details about the couple’s newborn baby such as the name, have not yet been shared.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    The 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and 30-year-old Travis Scott have become parents to a baby boy. The gender reveal was announced by Kylie in the Instagram post with a blue heart emoji in the caption.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Soon after Kylie Jenner posted the pictures, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the couple and the newly born baby.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner also commented on Kylie’s picture. Grandmother Kris wrote ‘Angel Pie’ on the newly arrived baby’s picture. At the same time, aunt Kourtney Kardashian also dropped a comment that read, "Mommy of two life." Daddy Travis Scott also commented on the picture with a added a series of brown heart emojis.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner shared video clippings of the beautiful flowers that got delivered to her. The congratulatory flowers were sent by well-wishers of the couple to celebrate the birth of Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Interestingly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child was born just a day after his elder sister, Stormi Webster, turned 4-year-old on February 1.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instaram

    Previously, after the AstroWorld tragedy that took place during Travis Scott’s concert on November 5, rumours started doing rounds suggesting that all was not well between Kylie Jenner and Scott. However, the rumours were quashed by Khloe Kardashian.

