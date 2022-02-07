Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenne and Travis Scott have become parents to their second child; mother Kylie shared a picture of the newly born on her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second baby. Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie, announced the birth of her newly born baby with a post on Instagram that shows the child's tiny hand being clasped by elder sister Stormi Webster in a black and white picture.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s second child was born on February 2, as the latter mentioned the date in her post’s caption. However, details about the couple’s newborn baby such as the name, have not yet been shared.

The 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and 30-year-old Travis Scott have become parents to a baby boy. The gender reveal was announced by Kylie in the Instagram post with a blue heart emoji in the caption.

Soon after Kylie Jenner posted the pictures, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the couple and the newly born baby.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner also commented on Kylie's picture. Grandmother Kris wrote 'Angel Pie' on the newly arrived baby's picture. At the same time, aunt Kourtney Kardashian also dropped a comment that read, "Mommy of two life." Daddy Travis Scott also commented on the picture with a added a series of brown heart emojis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner shared video clippings of the beautiful flowers that got delivered to her. The congratulatory flowers were sent by well-wishers of the couple to celebrate the birth of Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child.

Interestingly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child was born just a day after his elder sister, Stormi Webster, turned 4-year-old on February 1.

