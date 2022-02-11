Astroworld Tragedy: 9-year-old victim’s grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish

Grandparents of Astroworld tragedy’s youngest victim have slammed Kanye West for his ‘ridiculous’ demand of apology from Billie Eilish. West threatened of pulling out of Coachella if Eilish does not apologise to Travis Scott.

Ezra Blount was the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy who lost her life on November 5. Her grandparents, Bernon Blount and Tericia Blount have slammed Kanye West when they were asked about their thoughts on pulling out of Coachella Festival 2022 if Billie Eilish did not apologize to Travis Scott. Ye West and Billie Eilish are to headline the music festival.

ALSO READ: Coachella Festival 2022: Kanye West, Billie Eilish to headline the festival

Billie Eilish had stopped her concert mid-way after one from the audience had difficulty in breathing during her concert in Atlanta, USA on Saturday. Eilish’s act triggered Kanye West with the latter considering it as a ‘dig’ on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert that was held in November last year. West, on Thursday, demanded Eilish to apologise to Scott who has two children with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

Calling Kanye West’s demand as ‘Ridiculous’, Ezra’s grandfather Bernon said, “To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say.” Bernon’s wife and deceased Ezra’s grandmother, Tericia added that instead of lashing out at Billie Eilish, Kanye West should have rather appreciated her move. “I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” she said further adding, “She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

The Bernons lost their 9-year-old granddaughter Ezra Bernon in the Astroworld Tragedy that took place on November 5. Hundreds of people were injured while many lost their lives after a crowd surge at the concert.

Kanye West thought that Billie Eilish took a dig at Travis Scott for the Astroworld Tragedy. A video of Billie Eilish from her concert went viral on social media in which she is seen pausing her concert when a fan had breathing difficulties. She also asked for an inhaler and resumed the concert after the fan was alright.