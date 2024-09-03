Hina Khan health update: Actress completes 5 chemotherapy infusions, three more to go!

On September 2, actress Hina Khan uploaded a new video on Instagram with an update on her health. She disclosed that she had completed five chemotherapy infusions and still has three to go. Hina revealed in the video that she has good and bad days and that she is still fighting. The actor also requested fans to remember her in their prayers. Hina was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer a few months back. She is currently having chemotherapy as part of her treatment. On September 2, she posted a video captioned "Life update, DUA (sic)."

What happened to Hina Khan

Hina Khan has maintained a brave front since her cancer diagnosis and is currently being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. She has been continuously giving health updates on her Instagram feed, motivating many cancer patients worldwide. Hina is now facing stage 3 breast cancer and has been documenting her recovery journey. Her most recent article provides insight into the 'continuous' battle she has with the sickness, underlining the challenge of smiling when in tremendous agony.

How does breast cancer happen?

Breast cancer happens when abnormal cells in the breast grow and multiply uncontrollably, forming a tumor. This happens when there is a genetic mutation or damage to the DNA of breast cells, leading to uncontrolled cell division. Hormonal factors, such as exposure to estrogen, can also contribute to the development of breast cancer. Additionally, environmental and lifestyle factors, like radiation exposure, obesity, and lack of exercise, can increase the risk.

In some cases, breast cancer can be inherited due to genetic mutations passed down from family members. As the abnormal cells accumulate, they can invade surrounding tissue and spread to other parts of the body, making early detection and treatment crucial for effective management of the disease. Understanding the causes of breast cancer can help identify risk factors and promote prevention and early detection strategies.

