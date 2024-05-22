Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

In an interview, AR Rahman discussed his awards and where he kept them. He went on to say that he has moved past the 'award' phase and is now aiming for greater success as a musician.

Indian composer AR Rahman who won two Oscars, revealed that his mother, Kareema Begum, wrapped his international medals in a towel because she assumed they were made of gold. In an interview, Rahman discussed his awards and where he kept them. He went on to say that he has moved past the 'award' phase and is now aiming for greater success as a musician.

Where AR Rahman keeps his awards

He stated that is a room, and some of them hadn't come to him. He believes some of the directors have retained them as keepsakes. He stored the international awards in Dubai since they were wrapped in a towel as his mother wrapped it assuming it was gold. The rest are in Chennai.

AR Rahman's awards

AR Rahman has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, six National Awards, and 32 Filmfare Awards.

Academy Awards (Oscars)

Best Original Score for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

Best Original Song for the song "Jai Ho" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

Grammy Awards

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the soundtrack of "Slumdog Millionaire" (2009).

Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song "Jai Ho" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2010).

Golden Globe Awards

Best Original Score for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

BAFTA Awards

Best Film Music for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

National Film Awards (India)

Best Music Direction for the films "Roja" (1992), "Minsara Kanavu" (1997), "Lagaan" (2001), "Kannathil Muthamittal" (2002), "Vande Mataram" (2017).

Filmfare Awards (India)

Best Music Director for numerous films including "Roja" (1992), "Rangeela" (1995), "Dil Se.." (1998), "Lagaan" (2001), "Rang De Basanti" (2006), "Jodhaa Akbar" (2008), "Rockstar" (2011), "Taal" (1999), and many others.

Padma Bhushan

India's third-highest civilian award, conferred in 2010 in recognition of his contributions to music.

Kalaimamani Award

Tamil Nadu government's prestigious award for excellence in the field of arts and literature.

AR Rahman's work front

Recently, Rahman's soundtracks for 'Aadujeevitham' and 'Chamkila' earned a lot of praise. Among his future projects are Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'.

