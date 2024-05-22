Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...'

    In an interview, AR Rahman discussed his awards and where he kept them. He went on to say that he has moved past the 'award' phase and is now aiming for greater success as a musician.

    Here's why AR Rahman's mother wrapped his Oscar awards in towel, 'Thought it was...' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 22, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Indian composer AR Rahman who won two Oscars, revealed that his mother, Kareema Begum, wrapped his international medals in a towel because she assumed they were made of gold. In an interview, Rahman discussed his awards and where he kept them. He went on to say that he has moved past the 'award' phase and is now aiming for greater success as a musician.

    Where AR Rahman keeps his awards

    He stated that is a room, and some of them hadn't come to him. He believes some of the directors have retained them as keepsakes. He stored the international awards in Dubai since they were wrapped in a towel as his mother wrapped it assuming it was gold. The rest are in Chennai.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra for THIS reason; Read on

    AR Rahman's awards

    AR Rahman has won two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, six National Awards, and 32 Filmfare Awards.

    Academy Awards (Oscars)

    Best Original Score for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).
    Best Original Song for the song "Jai Ho" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

    Grammy Awards

    Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for the soundtrack of "Slumdog Millionaire" (2009).

    Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song "Jai Ho" from the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2010).

    Golden Globe Awards

    Best Original Score for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

    BAFTA Awards

    Best Film Music for the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008).

    National Film Awards (India)

    Best Music Direction for the films "Roja" (1992), "Minsara Kanavu" (1997), "Lagaan" (2001), "Kannathil Muthamittal" (2002), "Vande Mataram" (2017).

    Filmfare Awards (India)

    Best Music Director for numerous films including "Roja" (1992), "Rangeela" (1995), "Dil Se.." (1998), "Lagaan" (2001), "Rang De Basanti" (2006), "Jodhaa Akbar" (2008), "Rockstar" (2011), "Taal" (1999), and many others.

    Padma Bhushan

    India's third-highest civilian award, conferred in 2010 in recognition of his contributions to music.

    Kalaimamani Award

    Tamil Nadu government's prestigious award for excellence in the field of arts and literature.

    AR Rahman's work front

    Recently, Rahman's soundtracks for 'Aadujeevitham' and 'Chamkila' earned a lot of praise. Among his future projects are Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' and Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thyroid Disease 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health RBA

    Thyroid Disease: 8 tips to maintain physical and mental health

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details? RBA

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra for THIS reason; Read on ATG

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra for THIS reason; Read on

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos) RBA

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos)

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats

    Recent Stories

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Jacqueliene Fernandez dazzles in ivory

    Entertainment From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners osf

    From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines vkp

    Karnataka: Scam in procurement of medicines, materials at hospitals; Health dept issues strict guidelines

    Pune Porsche accident: Ink thrown at builder Vishal Agarwal outside district court (WATCH) gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: After ink attack, builder Vishal Agarwal sent to police custody till May 24 (WATCH)

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed on May 23? check state wise list gcw

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed on May 23?

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon