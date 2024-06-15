Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    RIP Kevin Campbell: Tributes pour in after former Arsenal, Everton striker dies at 54 due to illness

    Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal and Everton striker, has passed away at the age of 54 after battling illness. His death has saddened the football community, prompting heartfelt tributes from his former clubs and fans worldwide.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has passed away at the age of 54 after a battle with illness.

    Campbell, who was hospitalised earlier in June, had been reported as "very unwell" by his former club Everton. On Saturday morning, Sports Management International confirmed his passing.

    Campbell emerged from the Gunners academy, helping them to win the First Division title, FA Cup, and League Cup while making over 200 appearances. Arsenal expressed their sorrow on X: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

    Everton also paid tribute, writing: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54. Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev."

    Campbell's career began at Arsenal, where he progressed into the first team after a prolific junior scoring record, including a hat-trick in the Gunners' 1988 FA Youth Cup win, and loan spells at Leicester and Leyton Orient. He scored 59 goals in 224 games for Arsenal and, alongside the 1990-91 league title, also won the FA Cup, League Cup, and European Cup Winners' Cup.

    In 1995, Campbell joined Nottingham Forest, spending three years there before a season at Trabzonspor and then moving to Everton in 1999. He remained at Everton until 2005, serving as captain under Walter Smith. Campbell concluded his career with stints at West Brom and Cardiff.

    Kevin Campbell's passing is a significant loss to the football community, and he will be remembered as a talented player and a beloved figure in the sport.

    Here are some of the Twitter Reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
