Who is Major Ravi? Former NSG commando announces new pan-Indian film

Entertainment
After 7 long years, director Major Ravi announced his new film 'Operation Raahat' on June 14 through his social media.
Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is set to play the lead role in the film. The film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Raahat to evacuate Indian nationals & foreigners from Yemen after the 2015 military intervention led by Saudi Arabia & its allies.
More than 4,640 Indian citizens in Yemen were evacuated along with 960 foreign nationals from 41 countries
He is a retired NSG Commando who headed the mission code-named 'Operation One Eyed Jack' to capture suspects of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination.
Major Ravi got a break through his first feature film 'Keerthichakra', based on Kashmir militancy, starring Mohanlal in the lead. He directed at least 10 movies & is also an actor.