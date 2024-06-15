 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Who is Major Ravi? Former NSG commando announces new pan-Indian film

Image credits: Facebook/Major Ravi

Operation Raahat

After 7 long years, director Major Ravi announced his new film 'Operation Raahat' on June 14 through his social media. 

Image credits: Facebook/Major Ravi

Sarath Kumar to play lead

Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is set to play the lead role in the film. The film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Image credits: IMdb

What is Operation Raahat?

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Raahat to evacuate Indian nationals & foreigners from Yemen after the 2015 military intervention led by Saudi Arabia & its allies.
 

Image credits: X

Over 40,000 Indians evacuated

More than 4,640 Indian citizens in Yemen were evacuated along with 960 foreign nationals from 41 countries
 

Image credits: X

Who is Major Ravi?

He is a retired NSG Commando who headed the mission code-named 'Operation One Eyed Jack' to capture suspects of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination.
 

Image credits: Facebook/Major Ravi

Directed 10 movies

Major Ravi got a break through his first feature film 'Keerthichakra', based on Kashmir militancy, starring Mohanlal in the lead. He directed at least 10 movies & is also an actor.

Image credits: Facebook/Major Ravi
