Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

Pankit Thakker recalls his travel to Jammu and Kashmir during the Reasi terrorist incident. In an interview, the actor said he was supposed to start trekking towards the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra when the attack occurred.

Pankit Thakker talks about Reasi terror attack

In an interview with TOI, Thakker recalled the scary incident and said it took days for him to open up about it. “It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary. I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu Reasi. The violence that has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days is absolutely shameful. It is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region,” Thakker said.

He denounced the terrorist act and urged unity in sending a strong message to these groups. " My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people’s lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Jammu Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil,” the actor added.

About Reasi terror attack

Nine people were murdered, including a toddler, and 41 others were injured when a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra crashed into a steep valley after being shot on by terrorists on Sunday evening (June 9). The bus carried pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

As part of the larger crackdown, continuous search activities are intended to find further evidence and catch terrorists who may be hiding in these isolated areas.

