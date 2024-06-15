Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

    Pankit Thakker recalls his travel to Jammu and Kashmir during the Reasi terrorist incident. In an interview, the actor said he was supposed to start trekking towards the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra when the attack occurred.
     

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY and 'horrifying' terrorist attack in Jammu RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Pankit Thakker admitted that he was in Jammu during the Resai terror incident. Thakker, who had intended to start his trek to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, opted to return to his accommodation after learning about the event. Earlier this week, an attack on a bus taking pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple killed ten people and injured many more.

    Pankit Thakker talks about Reasi terror attack
    In an interview with TOI, Thakker recalled the scary incident and said it took days for him to open up about it. “It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary. I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu Reasi. The violence that has been going on in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few days is absolutely shameful. It is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region,” Thakker said.

    Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things about actress's SHAADI

    He denounced the terrorist act and urged unity in sending a strong message to these groups. " My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people’s lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Jammu Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil,” the actor added.

    Also Read: Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    About Reasi terror attack
    Nine people were murdered, including a toddler, and 41 others were injured when a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra crashed into a steep valley after being shot on by terrorists on Sunday evening (June 9). The bus carried pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

    As part of the larger crackdown, continuous search activities are intended to find further evidence and catch terrorists who may be hiding in these isolated areas.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy RBA

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details RBA

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case anr

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh gcw

    Punch to Exter: 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today anr

    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today

    Hello from the Melodi team Italian PM Meloni, PM Modi's cheerful selfie video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH) snt

    'Hello from the Melodi team': Italian PM Meloni, PM Modi's cheerful selfie video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 15 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold hikes by Rs 480 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 15: Rate of 8 gm gold hikes by Rs 480

    Melodi moment at G7 Summit: Italian PM Meloni clicks yet another selfie with PM Modi; photo goes viral gcw

    Melodi moment at G7 Summit: Italian PM Meloni clicks yet another selfie with PM Modi; photo goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon