Entertainment
Here are seven adult-oriented Indian shows and films available on various OTT platforms.
A gritty crime thriller based on Vikram Chandra's novel, featuring intense performances by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The show delves into Mumbai's criminal underworld.
The anthology film has four short tales by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee on modern Indian relationships and sexuality.
A horror miniseries starring Radhika Apte, set in a dystopian future where a military interrogator encounters supernatural occurrences during a high-profile interrogation.
This crime drama set in the lawless town of Mirzapur is known for its dark themes, violence, and complex characters. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma.
The 2020 MX Player crime thriller was directed by Prakash Jha. Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, and others star.
Sachin Mohite directed the adult humour web series. Neetha Shetty, Anant V Joshi, Lovely Sharma, Naveen Pandita, and Mrinalini Tyagi star.
In 2023, Lust Stories 2 was released. Anthology directors include R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.