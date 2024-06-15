Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

Karnataka police officials also claimed that Renuka Swamy was beaten with sticks by Darshan and his aides. Renuka Swamy was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024.

In a significant step in the Renuka Swamy murder case, it has been found that Darshan's admirer died from shock and haemorrhage. According to NDTV, the post-mortem report revealed 15 wounds on his body, including marks on the head, belly, chest, and other areas. It further indicated that Renuka Swamy's head slammed a small truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru, which authorities have since confiscated.

Previously, Karnataka police officers said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, resulting in his death. “It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched,” sources said.

About Renuka Swamy's murder:

Renuka Swamy was discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Renuka reportedly used to send nasty texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad.

Renuka Swamy was killed, and his body was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. Eight of the accused have reportedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack.

Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11, and he was held in police custody for six days. His relation to the Renuka Swamy murder is being investigated.

On Friday, police sources said that several evidences, including wooden clubs and iron rods, were discovered, reportedly used by Kannada star Darshan and his accomplices to beat Swamy. A rope, allegedly used to bind Renuka Swamy, was also recovered. The vehicle purportedly used to kidnap Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru was also recovered. Another automobile reportedly used to transfer Renukaswamy's body has been discovered.

So far, 15 persons have been detained in the case, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra, an actress. Darshan's co-star Pradosh and close aide Nagaraj were recently detained. According to police sources, Nagaraj oversaw all of Darshan's dealings. He was looking after Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru and has been on the run since the actor was detained earlier this week. Meanwhile, facts concerning Pradosh's involvement in the murder investigation remain unknown at this time.

