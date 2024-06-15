Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    Karnataka police officials also claimed that Renuka Swamy was beaten with sticks by Darshan and his aides. Renuka Swamy was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. 

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    In a significant step in the Renuka Swamy murder case, it has been found that Darshan's admirer died from shock and haemorrhage. According to NDTV, the post-mortem report revealed 15 wounds on his body, including marks on the head, belly, chest, and other areas. It further indicated that Renuka Swamy's head slammed a small truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru, which authorities have since confiscated.

    Previously, Karnataka police officers said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, resulting in his death. “It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched,” sources said.

    Also Read: Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    About Renuka Swamy's murder:
    Renuka Swamy was discovered dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga. Renuka reportedly used to send nasty texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad.

    Renuka Swamy was killed, and his body was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. Eight of the accused have reportedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack.

    Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on June 11, and he was held in police custody for six days. His relation to the Renuka Swamy murder is being investigated.

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    On Friday, police sources said that several evidences, including wooden clubs and iron rods, were discovered, reportedly used by Kannada star Darshan and his accomplices to beat Swamy. A rope, allegedly used to bind Renuka Swamy, was also recovered. The vehicle purportedly used to kidnap Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru was also recovered. Another automobile reportedly used to transfer Renukaswamy's body has been discovered.

    Also Read: Will Darshan QUIT films? Devil film shooting halted post-star's arrest

    So far, 15 persons have been detained in the case, including Darshan and his close friend Pavithra, an actress. Darshan's co-star Pradosh and close aide Nagaraj were recently detained. According to police sources, Nagaraj oversaw all of Darshan's dealings. He was looking after Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru and has been on the run since the actor was detained earlier this week. Meanwhile, facts concerning Pradosh's involvement in the murder investigation remain unknown at this time.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy RBA

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details RBA

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case anr

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati anr

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points snt

    Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report gcw

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH] anr

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon