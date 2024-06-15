 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Gurinder Sandhu's top 10 facts: The rising Australian cricket star

Full Name

Gurinder Singh Sandhu.

Birth Date

He was born on June 14, 1993.

Birthplace

Sandhu was born in Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia.

Heritage

He is of Indian descent, with his parents originally from Punjab, India.

Domestic Teams

He has played for several domestic teams including New South Wales, Sydney Thunder, and Tasmania.

Role

Sandhu is a right-arm fast-medium bowler.

Batting Style: He bats right-handed.

International Debut

Sandhu made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Australia against India on January 18, 2015.

BBL Career

In the Big Bash League (BBL), he has been a key player for the Sydney Thunder, contributing to their bowling attack.

Awards

Sandhu has been recognized as the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year in 2014, highlighting his potential and performance in Australian domestic cricket.

