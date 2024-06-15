Gurinder Sandhu's top 10 facts: The rising Australian cricket star

CRICKET
Gurinder Singh Sandhu.
He was born on June 14, 1993.
Sandhu was born in Blacktown, New South Wales, Australia.
He is of Indian descent, with his parents originally from Punjab, India.
He has played for several domestic teams including New South Wales, Sydney Thunder, and Tasmania.
Sandhu is a right-arm fast-medium bowler.
Batting Style: He bats right-handed.
Sandhu made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Australia against India on January 18, 2015.
In the Big Bash League (BBL), he has been a key player for the Sydney Thunder, contributing to their bowling attack.
Sandhu has been recognized as the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year in 2014, highlighting his potential and performance in Australian domestic cricket.