Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana shared a long post on Instagram saying, 'you don't go around killing...'. This came after Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda, along with 12 other accused, were in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renukaswamy.

Divya Spandana, alias Ramya, has spoken out against fellow Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in connection with the death of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the 'Kurukshetra' star. Darshan and his claimed lover Pavithra Gowda, along with 12 other suspects, are in police detention for six days, till June 17, for Renukaswamy's murder. They were detained on June 11.

In a long post on Instagram, Divya said that “no one is above the law”. She wrote, “There’s a block option given on social media for a reason. If the trolling persists, you file a complaint. The trolls have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they’ve trolled other actors too. They haven’t spared their wives and children either. What a sad society we live in. I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes post a warning from the police to the trolls l’ve taken back the case too on compassionate grounds.”

Also Read: Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

Under Section 302, Actor #Darshan is most likely to either get life imprisonment or a sentence



Any other outcome would be a case of money influence & mockery of Indian Law System. Hope the victim gets the justice he deserves#DarshanThoogudeepa #DBoss @dasadarshan pic.twitter.com/O0biujLp1B — Karnataka Box Office | ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಾಕ್ಸ್ ಆಫೀಸ್ (@Karnatakaa_BO) June 11, 2024

She added, “I’ve also considered the fact that these people are young and have a future ahead and they’re ruining/ wasting their lives by trolling using anonymous handles. No one is above the law. No one should take law in to their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not.”

In the same post, Divya also lauded the efforts of Karnataka police officers. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It’s a thankless job. And they’re doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice,” she wrote. She also added the hashtag “#JusticeforRenukaswamy to her post.

Father of #Renukaswamy 💔



Justice must be upheld regardless of who is implicated💯#Darshan pic.twitter.com/ZmbQm5PyHF — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳 (@FollowAkshay1) June 11, 2024

Vinish Darshan, the 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, has accused people of "cursing" him and using harsh words against his father on social media.

Also Read: Will Darshan QUIT films? Devil film shooting halted post-star's arrest

“Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won’t change that,” he posted on Friday.

Latest Videos