Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana shared a long post on Instagram saying, 'you don't go around killing...'. This came after Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda, along with 12 other accused, were in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renukaswamy.

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Divya Spandana, alias Ramya, has spoken out against fellow Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in connection with the death of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the 'Kurukshetra' star. Darshan and his claimed lover Pavithra Gowda, along with 12 other suspects, are in police detention for six days, till June 17, for Renukaswamy's murder. They were detained on June 11.

    In a long post on Instagram, Divya said that “no one is above the law”. She wrote, “There’s a block option given on social media for a reason. If the trolling persists, you file a complaint. The trolls have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they’ve trolled other actors too. They haven’t spared their wives and children either. What a sad society we live in. I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes post a warning from the police to the trolls l’ve taken back the case too on compassionate grounds.”

    Also Read: Darshan's son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's latest post will SHOCK you

    She added, “I’ve also considered the fact that these people are young and have a future ahead and they’re ruining/ wasting their lives by trolling using anonymous handles. No one is above the law. No one should take law in to their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not.”

    In the same post, Divya also lauded the efforts of Karnataka police officers. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It’s a thankless job. And they’re doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice,” she wrote. She also added the hashtag “#JusticeforRenukaswamy to her post.

    Vinish Darshan, the 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, has accused people of "cursing" him and using harsh words against his father on social media.

    Also Read: Will Darshan QUIT films? Devil film shooting halted post-star's arrest

    “Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won’t change that,” he posted on Friday.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details RBA

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case anr

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati anr

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download RBA

    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Gold rate FALLS on June 15: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on June 15: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 15; Check city-wise rate gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 15; Check city-wise rate

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details RBA

    Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon