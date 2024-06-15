Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

Raveena Tandon has issued a defamation notice to the man who tweeted a video of her being heckled by a mob. The actor's lawyer claimed the video distorted the situation and harmed her reputation.

Raveena Tandon has sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Mohsin Shaikh for releasing a video claiming that the actor was inebriated the night of the road rage incident. Speaking about the same, the actor's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, told us, "Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous complaint, which was clarified in CCTV footage, and no complaint was filed. However, recently, a person claiming to be a journalist, is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading."

She added, "This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. The intent behind continuously spreading these falsehoods seems to be rooted in extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena’s dignity. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served and action is taken against him for perpetuating this defamatory campaign."

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media showing a lady reporting that Raveena Tandon's car struck her and that the actor and her driver abused her. However, a CCTV film was eventually published, refuting Raveena's assertion that the woman was hit by her car.

