    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    Kabir Khan's sports drama, featuring Kartik Aaryan as the title character, has received largely positive reviews. However, it opened at barely ₹4.75 crore on Friday at the domestic box office.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, is one of the most highly awaited films of the year. Based on a genuine incident, the inspiring story was already causing many to eagerly await its publication date. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the movie was leaked online on various sites hours after its release. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, who plays Murlikant Petkar, the film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Aniruddh Dave, Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Palak Lalwani, Adonis Kapsalis, Hemangi Kavi, and Bhagyashri Borse, among others.

    Chandu Champion box office:
    The film has received largely positive reviews. However, it opened at barely ₹4.75 crore on Friday at the domestic box office, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Kartik's latest film, which debuted at less than ₹4 crore, was Ashwini Dhir's 2017 comedy, Guest In London. Kartik debuted in 2018 with Luv Ranjan's buddy comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which grossed ₹6.42 crore. In 2019, Laxman Utekar released the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi (₹8.01 crore) and Mudassar Aziz's rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh (₹9.10 crore). Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romantic film Love Aaj Kal started higher than any of these, earning ₹12 crore.

    Also Read: ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    Chandu Champion's story
    The narrative focuses around a guy with an unwavering spirit who led India to gold in the Paralympics despite several setbacks along the road. Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, portrays the inspirational story of a dedicated athlete. Kartik Aaryan plays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold winner in freestyle swimming. It also features Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, among others. Kabir's recent film, 83, did poorly at the box office due to the omicron Covid wave in 2021. Ranveer Singh headlined the event.

    Unfortunately, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion was leaked hours after its release. If reports are to be believed, the Film was leaked online in HD hours after its release on various websites. The illegal action shook the whole cast and crew to their core.

    Also Read: Raveena Tandon sends defamation notice; sues man for Rs 100 crore; read details

    Say No to Piracy 
    Piracy of films and television programmes may have a greater influence on creativity than previously thought. Aside from financial loss, it prevents artists from giving their all. So, it is preferable to say goodbye to piracy once and for all for the sake of creativity, art, and the hard work that goes into it. Let us respect private property rights.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
