  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved

    Salman Khan has done many movies with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here is why Inshallah did not take off. Read to know all details about the film right here.  
     

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan has given a lot of hit films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman's films with Sanjay have a different place in the heart of their fans. There was a wave of sadness when Inshallah did not take off. We all know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a plan to film the movie keeping Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in mind. It was meant to be a spring autumn love story that was to take place between a young girl and a man who was mature. It was meant to be shot at the heartland of India.

    As per a report in Firstpost, Salman Khan had given ideas to improve the movie. He had said that he wanted to include a special dance item by his good friend Sushmita Sen and a cameo appearance by Daisy Shah.

    We all know that Salman wants to help Daisy post she made her debut in Jai Ho. It looks like none of the two ideas was adorned by Sanjay in his scheme of things. The filmmaker got irritated with the alleged interference of the leading man.

    Things got more ugly when it was reported that Salman had told Sanjay to postpone the planned Eid release of the film. He wanted another movie, Radhe, to release on that particular date. He also felt that as it was a massy movie and one that his fans wanted to watch.

    Also read: Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged

    We do not know the entire truth, but it looks like the shelving of Inshallah was disappointing for fans. In order to make up for the same, Sanjay offered Gangubai Kathiawadi to Alia. On the other hand, Salman has Tiger 3 and the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the pipeline. The actor had made the sequel announcement of  Bajrangi Bhaijaan during an event of RRR.

    Also read: Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Squid Game Lee Jung jae BTS Kim Taehyung click a selfie together fans wonder if they are collaborating drb

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside SCJ

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Recent Stories

    Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky RCB

    Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love fake? Netizens doubt their PDA; compare it with Katrina, Vicky

    UP businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14 day judicial custody all about raid items seized gcw

    UP businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody; all about raid, items seized

    Squid Game Lee Jung jae BTS Kim Taehyung click a selfie together fans wonder if they are collaborating drb

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Punjab Election 2022 Navot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Navjot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon