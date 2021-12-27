Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved

Salman Khan has done many movies with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here is why Inshallah did not take off. Read to know all details about the film right here.

It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan has given a lot of hit films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman's films with Sanjay have a different place in the heart of their fans. There was a wave of sadness when Inshallah did not take off. We all know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a plan to film the movie keeping Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in mind. It was meant to be a spring autumn love story that was to take place between a young girl and a man who was mature. It was meant to be shot at the heartland of India.

As per a report in Firstpost, Salman Khan had given ideas to improve the movie. He had said that he wanted to include a special dance item by his good friend Sushmita Sen and a cameo appearance by Daisy Shah.

We all know that Salman wants to help Daisy post she made her debut in Jai Ho. It looks like none of the two ideas was adorned by Sanjay in his scheme of things. The filmmaker got irritated with the alleged interference of the leading man.

Things got more ugly when it was reported that Salman had told Sanjay to postpone the planned Eid release of the film. He wanted another movie, Radhe, to release on that particular date. He also felt that as it was a massy movie and one that his fans wanted to watch.

We do not know the entire truth, but it looks like the shelving of Inshallah was disappointing for fans. In order to make up for the same, Sanjay offered Gangubai Kathiawadi to Alia. On the other hand, Salman has Tiger 3 and the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the pipeline. The actor had made the sequel announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan during an event of RRR.

