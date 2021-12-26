Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor stays with his father Salim and other members and hosts a Christmas party religiously every year.

In a shocking news coming from Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake early this morning. The actor was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse this morning. The snake is said to be a non-venomous one.

The incident is being reported at a time when his birthday will be celebrated tomorrow. He was last seen in his fing 'Antim'.

More details are awaited.