Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

Salim Khan gave an update of his son Salman Khan's health after the actor got bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse on the eve of his birthday.

Before Salman Khan's birthday, the actor got bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and later discharged after the incident. Fortunately, the snake was non-poisonous.

Today, December 26 morning, the incident happened at his beautiful farmhouse in Panvel. Salman's father Salim Khan has now confirmed to a news portal that his son is 'completely fine'. Salman's farmhouse at Raigad district is surrounded by green and thickly forested areas.

As soon as the news came out, Salman's fans started to pray for his good health. Many started posting 'get well soon' messages on social media. Salim Khan comforts his fans by saying nothing to worry about. The incident happened early morning, and now Salman is fine as it was a non-poisonous snake. "It is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise, he is completely fine," Sailm Khan said.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

According to a source close to the Khan family, the family spends weekends or in the festive season at the farmhouse with snakes around. The source also said that, a few years ago, the family spotted a cobra around the property.

Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

Salman will be celebrating his 56th birthday tomorrow, December 27. The Bharat actor celebrated his birthday in advance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli, who came to promote RRR. Alia was seen singing for Salman Khan; she was later joined by the rest of RRR film’s team.

