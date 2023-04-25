Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Know details about 'Kesariya' singer's love life, two marriages and more

On the occasion of Arijit Singh's 36th birthday today, here is a glance at the 'Tum Hi Ho' singer's love life, two marriages, and much more.

Arijit Singh has given us many timeless hit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Pachtaoge, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Ik Vaari, Raabta, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, and so on. Today is the 36th birthday of the celebrated Bollywood playback singer whose magical voice rules on hearts of fans and music lovers.

Arijit Singh, also known as the voice of this generation, has created a permanent niche for himself as one of the most eminent singers of this time. His soulful and soothing voice always touches the heart and leaves a person with a volcano of emotions.

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits

Arijit Singh, who turns 36 today, is the king of playback singing. While many have fallen in love with him, his personal life is no less than a film storyline and one can feel his pain through his voice. We take a look at his love life and two marriages.

Arijit Singh and his first wife, Ruprekha Banerjee:

Arijit Singh, 36, likes to keep his personal life private. His social media account doesn't give a glimpse of his simple life. And maybe that is reason why there is not much information and knowledge about his first marriage. But according to reports, in 2013, Arijit Singh was working as a music programmer, and that's when he got hitched and married to his co-contestant, Ruprekha Banerjee, from his first reality show, Fame Gurukul.

Arijit Singh and his ex-wife Ruprekha Banerjee's marriage did not last really long. The couple got a quick divorce from each other. Several sources claimed that his first marriage was an impulsive decision and got done in haste. And one can feel the real-life pain he had been through in his many songs.

Arijit Singh's second wife Koel Roy:

After a bitter divorce, Arijit Singh started dating his current wife, Koel Roy, his childhood friend. The couple tied the knot on January 20, 2014, at Tarapeeth temple in West Bengal, following the Bengali wedding rituals. Since then, they have been happily married.

Arijit Singh had kept his wedding a hush-hush affair. Not many from the Hindi film industry got invited. Reportedly, the only known name who had attended his second marriage was the music composer Pritam who helped Arijit soil his roots in the bollywood music industry.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)