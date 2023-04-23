Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some of her scintillating looks in a bikini which is unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at the times when actress Poonam Pandey looked stunning in alluring bikini outfits. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks sensational in a white bikini and beige netted short skirt ensemble outfit in the picture with open black tresses.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks stunning and raises heat on social media in this brown leopard print bikini outfit as she lays down on the yacht in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey surprises her fans with her luscious body in a brown colored leopard printed bikini that displays her cleavage.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks stunning with her voluptuous body in a leopard brown colored print bikini outfit in this picture which is irresistible.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is soaking in the sun as she almost lays down in this picture on a yacht in the middle of the sea in a leopard-brown colored bikini outfit.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey gives sultry looks in a scintillating white colored bikini and a brazen gutsy beige netted short skirt as she looks back with open black tresses and bubble gum pink lip-shade on her lips to enhance her beach look.

    article_image8

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is a fashionista who gives beach bum vibes in this white bikini with long beige netted skirt and a white bottom beneath it that looks hot on her.

