    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Meryl Streep accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or; gets thunderous standing ovation

    At Cannes 2024, Meryl Streep receives a heartfelt standing ovation as she accepts the prestigious Palme d'Or, reflecting on her career and expressing gratitude to her collaborators. The event, dedicated to Streep, celebrates her remarkable contributions to cinema

    Meryl Streep was overwhelmed as she received a two-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where she accepted her honorary Palme d'Or. A video captured the moment when the actor, emotionally moved by the thunderous reception, pretended to walk off the stage but then returned and danced to the applause. During the event, French actor Juliette Binoche presented the award to her, becoming emotional while doing so. She expressed, "When I see you on the screen, I don't see you...Where does it come from? Were you born like this? I don't know, but there's a believer in you; a believer that allows me to believe." Binoche referred to Streep as an 'international treasure,' acknowledging her significant impact on cinema: "You changed the way we look at cinema."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Variety (@variety)

    In her speech, Streep expressed gratitude to Cannes for inviting her back after 35 years, recalling her last appearance at the festival for 1989's 'Evil Angels.' Reflecting on her career journey, she shared her feelings about turning 40 and being a mother of three at the time of her previous Cannes attendance, admitting, "I thought that my career was over." Streep attributed her continued success to the talented artists she had the opportunity to work with, including jury president Greta Gerwig, with whom she collaborated on 'Little Women' in 2019. She humorously pointed out that her daughter was the one Gerwig's character was beating up in 'Frances Ha.'

    Streep expressed gratitude for the enduring support of her audience, saying, "I am just so grateful that you haven’t gotten sick of my face and you haven’t gotten off the train." She reminisced about her mother's advice regarding the fleeting nature of time, acknowledging how swiftly her career had progressed, except, she joked, for her speech, which she deemed too lengthy.

    The Tuesday night event at Cannes 2024 was dedicated to Streep, featuring music from 'Mamma Mia' and playing Streep's rendition of 'The Winner Takes It All' and 'Dancing Queen' as she accepted the prestigious Palme d'Or. Streep's illustrious career spanning almost five decades has garnered her three Oscar awards and 21 nominations.

