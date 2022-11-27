Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Hansika Motwani can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash in one of the clips from the montage, and her friends can be seen dressed in silk robes.

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    In a few days, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will be wed, and the actress is enjoying the time of her life. She just shared a sneak peek at her bachelorette party, and it was a blast. The upcoming bride-to-be posted a video on Instagram in which she and her bridesmaids can be seen having a good time partying.

    In one of the montage's segments, the actress can be seen sporting a bride-to-be sash as her pals are clad in silk robes. On the streets, Hansika Motwani and her bridal squad are seen dancing, posing for photos, and doing other things.

    Also Read: Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    Hansika, along with her bride squad can be seen walking on the streets, posing for pictures and dancing along with doing other things. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Best bachelorette ever 👰🏼💍✨🍾. #blessed with the #best ❤️❤️❤️"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

    Hansika Motwani confirmed her engagement earlier this month. She shared a couple of photos showing her fiance proposing to her. It is reported that the couple will tie the knot on December 4.

    Hansika just received the following statement from a Hindustan Times source: "The actor is arranging a close-knit Mata Chowki to kick off the wedding celebrations. Hansika decided to begin the wedding process in Mumbai even though the wedding is in Jaipur. Because of this, she will begin by holding a Mata ki Chowki in a Mumbai suburb the next week.

    Also Read: Avatar 2: James Cameron's directorial sold over 15,000 tickets within 3 days in India

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

    The insider said that her family and close friends will attend the event. The Haldi ceremony is scheduled for the same day as the wedding, which will take place on December 4 in the evening. On December 3, a mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be place, with December 2 reserved for a Sufi night. On the eve of December 4, there will also be a polo match and an after party with a casino theme for the visitors. The Mundota Fort in Jaipur is where the wedding is likely to take place.
     

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
