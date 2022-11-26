Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2: James Cameron's directorial sold over 15,000 tickets within 3 days in India

    Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theatres on December 16. In India, you can watch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. According to media reports, it has sold over Rs 15,000 tickets within 3 days in India.

    With a huge advance opening, India has welcomed the largest cinematic extravaganza and film of the generation, Avatar: The Way Of Water. James Cameron's magic has already captivated Indian fans with the visual extravaganza of the decade, which will bring families back to the theatres with a worldwide release in six Indian languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam).

    It appears that a new milestone for box office records has been reached. With still three weeks until its debut, the Avatar sequel is off to a strong start after selling over 15,000 tickets in just three days of early screenings on 45 screens!

    The early booking response has given Indian theatre owners great hope for a great and prosperous box office in December. The early trend in the advance booking showcase is a positive indicator for a large blockbuster anybody can ever see as the movie prepares for its massive premiere next month.

    The first Avatar instalment earned $2.9 billion, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time. 

    The official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, it begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure." 

    The latest cast members for Avatar 2 are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaa, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will all return for Avatar 2 in their respective roles from the first film. On December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam theatres.

