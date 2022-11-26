Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    Amber Heard has become the most-searched celebrity on Google of 2022. She has been in news following her high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber topped the list as the most-searched celebrity of 2022, with reportedly an average of 5.6 million searches every month in the US.

    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    This year, a number of famous people made news. The court fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the ex-wife accused Depp of domestic violence, has received the most attention. Eventually, Johnny Depp won the legal battle. With an average of 5.6 million searches per month, the 36-year-old actress is now at the top of the list of celebrities who are most frequently searched on Google.

    In 2022, Amber Heard was the most popular celebrity on Google. With an average of 5.6 million searches, the Aquaman actress became Google's most searched celebrity in the US in 2022, according to CelebTattler. The website tracked more than 150 well-known celebrities and analysed data from Google search trends in 2022.

    It's interesting to note that Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's ex-husband, came in second on the list with 5.5 million monthly searches.

    The late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who passed away this year at the age of 96, is honoured with the third spot. With 4.3 million Google searches every month, she took third place.

    Tom Brady, a well-known football player, took fourth place with 4.06 million monthly searches. His recent divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen made headlines.

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, an ex-couple, took fifth and sixth place, respectively, with an average search of 3.4 million and 3.2 million. With an average of 3.19 million searches each month, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, who has been generating headlines, won the seventh spot. The billionaire has been actively making changes to the microblogging platform and has been facing backlash for firing thousands of employees. 

    In a statement to The Post, a representative from CelebTattler said, "This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don't Worry Darling behind-the-scenes turmoil.

    Johnny and Amber Heard appeared in a US court earlier this year for a defamation trial; the former was given $10.35 million in damages, while she received $2 million. The US complaint was filed in April and May, and the jury returned its judgement in June.

