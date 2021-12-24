Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

‘High Rated Gabru’ singer, Guru Randhawa has become the first Indian male singer to have a fan following of 30 million on Instagram. Not only did he beat his contemporaries, but also star actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

Punjabi singer and songwriter, Guru Randhawa, is running high on the success of his recently released song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. He is one of the most popular singers that have given numerous peppy tracks. His songs continue to be on the party list of many. Now, the singer has added another feather in his hat.

Guru Randhawa has become the most followed Indian male singer on photo-sharing application, Instagram. The Punjabi singer is being followed by 30 million users on Instagram, which is the highest fan following of any Indian male singer, making Guru Randhawa the first Indian (male) singer to cross the 30 million mark.

Over the years, Guru Randhawa has given many chartbuster songs including ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and ‘Lahore’ among many others. His latest release, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, featuring Nora Fatehi was released on December 21, and since then has gained over 36,446,4777 views on YouTube.

With this new feat, Guru Randhawa has beaten other male singers including Diljit Dosanj (12.5 million followers), Armaan Malik (11.2 million followers) and ‘Bijli Bijli’ singer Hardy Sandhu who has 6.9 million followers.

In fact, Guru Randhawa has also beaten some of the most popular Bollywood actors too, including Shah Rukh Khan who has a following of 27.2 million. Some of the other actors that Guru Randhawa has beaten in the Instagram war are Sidharth Malhotra with 17.6 million, Vicky Kaushal with 12.2 million and John Abraham with 9.8 million followers, among others.

Basking in the increased fan following on social media, Guru Randhawa said that he feels overwhelmed to receive so much love from his fans who have cherished and appreciated his music.

Early this month, pictures of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa from a beach in Goa had gone viral on social media. This had raised speculations about their supposed relationships. However, with the next few days, the news of them collaborating for a music video was out, shutting all the rumours.