  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa spotted in Goa on a beach; fans ask if they are dating

    The popular Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, was seen taking a stroll on the beach with Nora Fatehi, and fans cannot stop wondering if they are the next couple of Bollywood.

    Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa spotted in Goa on a beach; fans ask if they are dating drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood seems to be running high on romance this year. Last month, the film industry has seen couples Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tie the knot and then recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made turned their rumoured relationship into a marriage which took place in Rajasthan on December 09. Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also eagerly waiting for their wedding, which is expected to take place next year.

    Amidst all of this, there are rumours doing rounds about a new couple on the block – actor Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The two were seen at a beach in the party capital of India – Goa, after which their fans have started speculating if something is cooking between the two or not. It is no surprise that their pictures went viral just immediately and that too, for the obvious reasons.

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are seen enjoying a walk on the beach as they looked really happy in the pictures. In fact, one of the photos shows them sharing a good laugh as they walk through the waters and enjoy their moment at the beach. The camaraderie that is visible in the photos that they share, adds more fuel to the speculations.

    ALSO READ: (Watch) Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral

    Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a grey casual t-shirt, tied with a knot on the waist. She completed her look with black shorts and kept her hair open. Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, wore a beachy printed shirt and shorts that reflect upon his mood.

    As soon as their pictures went viral on social media, the users could not keep calm and began speculating whether the two are dating each other or if it was a music collaboration between them? However, it has not yet been made clear as to what the two popular celebrities were doing on the beaches of Goa.

    ALSO READ: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same SCJ

    Has Shehnaaz Gill replaced Salman Khan in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know about the same

    Malaika Arora did not like this habit of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, check out SCJ

    Malaika Arora did not like this habit of ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, check out

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her RCB

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu RCB

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's Twitter account restored after second hacking in 16 months; fake Crypto tweet deleted

    PM Modi's Twitter account restored after second hacking in 16 months; fake Crypto tweet deleted

    Rajnikanth birthday special: Why Thalaiva is called as 'King Of Box Office' SCJ

    Rajnikanth birthday special: Why Thalaiva is called as 'King Of Box Office'

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill SCJ

    Sidharth Shukla's birthday special: Throwback mushy photos of actor with Shehnaaz Gill

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts-ayh

    Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts

    Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Karan Johar and more spotted in Mumbai SCJ

    Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Karan Johar and more spotted in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon