Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa spotted in Goa on a beach; fans ask if they are dating

The popular Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, was seen taking a stroll on the beach with Nora Fatehi, and fans cannot stop wondering if they are the next couple of Bollywood.

Bollywood seems to be running high on romance this year. Last month, the film industry has seen couples Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tie the knot and then recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made turned their rumoured relationship into a marriage which took place in Rajasthan on December 09. Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also eagerly waiting for their wedding, which is expected to take place next year.

Amidst all of this, there are rumours doing rounds about a new couple on the block – actor Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The two were seen at a beach in the party capital of India – Goa, after which their fans have started speculating if something is cooking between the two or not. It is no surprise that their pictures went viral just immediately and that too, for the obvious reasons.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are seen enjoying a walk on the beach as they looked really happy in the pictures. In fact, one of the photos shows them sharing a good laugh as they walk through the waters and enjoy their moment at the beach. The camaraderie that is visible in the photos that they share, adds more fuel to the speculations.

Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a grey casual t-shirt, tied with a knot on the waist. She completed her look with black shorts and kept her hair open. Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, wore a beachy printed shirt and shorts that reflect upon his mood.

As soon as their pictures went viral on social media, the users could not keep calm and began speculating whether the two are dating each other or if it was a music collaboration between them? However, it has not yet been made clear as to what the two popular celebrities were doing on the beaches of Goa.

