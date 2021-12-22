Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, actors that stepped out in style

Here is a list of actors who were spotted at different events and venues throughout the day.

From Ananya Pandey to the men of RRR and 83’s movie’s cricket match, a lot happened on Tuesday. Bringing you snapshots of all those events and celeb spotting; we present you pictures of how stylish did the stars looked:

Ananya Pandey wore a nude crop top with classic blue denim pants, showing that basic is always classic.

Deepika Padukone’s round black sunglasses are a hit with us. The actress wore a plain t-shirt and got the sleeves rolled up in quite a cool manner. ALSO READ: Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

Guru Randhawa’s black jacket looks stunning on him. But it was his cartoon t-shirt that caught our attention the most.

Kartik Aryan wore a grey zipper on top of a black t-shirt and blue denim. The actor wore a biney cap to complete his outfit, flashing a warm smile in cold winters for the paps.

Malaika Arora sizzled in a short lime green dress with cuts on her waist. More than her dress, it was her hairdo that added a pop of fun to her outfit. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

Nora Fatehi wore a grey shimmery jumper suit at the ‘Dance Meri Rani’ song event. Nora and Guru Randhawa have collaborated for this t-series song, an event for which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The men of RRR – director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were in Mumbai on Tuesday for the promotions of the upcoming film. Recently, the film’s trailer was released here which was also attended by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who too will be seen in the film.

Ranveer Singh and his ‘83’ team played a cricket match with the veteran Indian cricketers in Mumbai on Tuesday. The promotional event was quite a success and the onscreen cricketers won the match.