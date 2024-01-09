Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

Guntur Kaaram First Review: Mahesh Babu's action drama film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and more. Guntur Kaaram is going to be released worldwide on January 12 for the Sankranti festival.

Guntur Kaaram First Review: The stage is set for the spectacular and massive entrance of superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. The actor is quite confident in the film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, with whom he collaborated for the third time after 12 years.

The two female characters in the film are performed by Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, marking their debut collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Insider and censor reports for Guntur Kaaram have been quite encouraging, raising hopes for fans of this family action drama.

If this emotion works out, sky is the limit #GunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/bk4u3G1PMY — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 9, 2024

Guntur Kaaram will be launched internationally on January 12 to coincide with the Sankranti holiday. The pre-release celebration will take place today at the 19-acre plot in Namburu on the Guntur Highway.

Umair Sandhu, the self-acclaimed critic and international censor board member, took to his 'X' space and handle to provide another interesting information regarding the movie Guntur Kaaram. He wrote, "First Review #GunturKaaram from Overseas Censor Board: It has #MaheshBabu + Entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the game's rules, and the festive occasion will aid its potential. Superhit!

3.5⭐️/5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/x4fAoH4nmq — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 7, 2024

People have become accustomed to gazing at Sandhu's updates and initial evaluations of the latest Indian films, despite his famed visage. Take a look at the tweet below.

Guntur Kaaram Cast

In prominent parts in the film are Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, and Mahesh Achanta.

Guntur Kaaram Crew

The film is being made on a hefty Rs 200 crore budget. The director and writer is Trivikram Srinivas. S Radha Krishna is producing the film under the name of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Thaman S is responsible for the whole film's background score and songs. Guntur Kaaram's editor and cinematographer are Naveen Nooli and PS Vinod.