'12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' has yielded positive results. The Vikrant Massey-led biographical drama continues to win hearts, becoming the highest-rated Indian film of all time on IMDb. On IMDb's list of the top 250 Indian films, '12th Fail' ranks first with a rating of 9.2 out of 10. The other four films in the top five Indian movies of all time are the 1993 animated feature 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan', Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Gol Maal', and R Madhavan's directorial debut, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Ratings

With a rating of 9.2, '12th Fail' some of 2023's biggest and most acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters, including 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (rated 8.6), Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (8.4), 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (7.9), Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (7.8), 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (7.7), and Gret Gerwig's 'Barbie' (6.9), starring Margot Robbie.

About '12th Fail'

Based on Anurag Pathak's book and starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, '12th Fail' follows the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcomes tremendous poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film focused on his path and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was important in his success. The film '12th Fail' grossed Rs 67 crore globally, becoming the year's surprise smash. Since its debut on Disney Plus Hotstar, the film has received even more praise and affection from the audience.