Vivekanandan Viralaanu: Shine Tom Chacko starrer to release on THIS date

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Vivekanandan Viralanu'. The makers of the movie have released the release date on their social media platforms. The movie is directed by Kamal and is produced by Nediyath Naseeb under the banner of Nediyath Production. The movie will hit theatres on January 19.

The teaser of the movie was released on January 5. Shine Tom Chacko will take the lead role for the first time in a Kamal production from this movie. Swasika and Grace Antony are playing the female lead in the film.

Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Mala Parvathy, Manju Pillai, Neena Kurup, Siddhartha Siva, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, Josukutty, Remya Suresh, Niyas Backer and others are also cast in the film. The cinematography of the film is handled by Prakash Velayudhan and the editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. BK Harinarayan's lyrics are composed by Bijibal.

The other crew includes co-producers Kamaluddin Salim and Suresh, Art Director Indulal, Costume Designer Sameera Saneesh, Makeup by Pandian, Production Controller Girish Kodungallur, Chief Associate Director Basheer Kanhangad, Still Photographer Salish Peringotukara, Production Designer Gokul Das, Production Executive Essan K Esthapan, Production Manager Nikesh Narayanan, PRO Vazhur Jose, Athira Diljith and Digital Marketing by Anoop Sundaran.