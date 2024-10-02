Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda questioned by police over shooting; not convinced with actor's version

    Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling his 20-year-old revolver, leading to a police investigation. The actor explained it was an accidental misfire while cleaning the gun. His daughter Tina Ahuja was also questioned as part of the ongoing investigation

    Govinda questioned by police over shooting; not convinced with actor's version ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Govinda was questioned by Juhu Police about accidentally shooting himself. According to sources, Govinda explained to the police that the revolver, which was 20 years old, misfired while he was cleaning it. He claimed the revolver was unlocked, leading to the incident. Police sources indicated that, prima facie, they found no foul play, but they are not fully convinced by Govinda’s explanation. The police might record his statement again soon.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

    It was also revealed that Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, has been questioned, and her statement has been recorded. The investigation is ongoing.

    Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his revolver on Tuesday at approximately 4:45 AM while checking the weapon before leaving the city. The actor, who is also a Shiv Sena leader, is currently recovering at a critical care hospital in Mumbai.

    Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, stated that the actor was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver into its case when it slipped from his hand, causing a bullet to discharge and hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and Govinda’s condition is stable.

    Later, Govinda released a voice note to the press to assure everyone that he was okay. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors, especially Dr. Agarwal, as well as to everyone for their prayers and support. The actor is expected to be discharged later this week. Several Bollywood personalities, including David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha, visited him in the hospital.

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH} ATG

    Sshura Khan kisses husband Arbaaz Khan; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Suriya Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy AJR

    'Suriya, Karthi are devotees': Pawan Kalyan reacts to Tirupati laddu controversy

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH) RBA

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man arrested in Munnar after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job anr

    Kerala: Man arrested after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job

    CM Yogi Adityanath ensures ample funds for road projects; calls for quick, justified proposals AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath ensures ample funds for road projects; calls for quick, justified proposals

    UP SHOCKER! Biker harasses, touches woman inappropriately as he rides past her; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    UP SHOCKER! Biker harasses, touches woman inappropriately as he rides past her; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know AJR

    Mahalaya 2024: Why is it observed before Navratri? Here's what you should know

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said ATG

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon