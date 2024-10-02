Govinda questioned by police over shooting; not convinced with actor's version

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling his 20-year-old revolver, leading to a police investigation. The actor explained it was an accidental misfire while cleaning the gun. His daughter Tina Ahuja was also questioned as part of the ongoing investigation

Bollywood actor Govinda was questioned by Juhu Police about accidentally shooting himself. According to sources, Govinda explained to the police that the revolver, which was 20 years old, misfired while he was cleaning it. He claimed the revolver was unlocked, leading to the incident. Police sources indicated that, prima facie, they found no foul play, but they are not fully convinced by Govinda’s explanation. The police might record his statement again soon.

It was also revealed that Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, has been questioned, and her statement has been recorded. The investigation is ongoing.

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his revolver on Tuesday at approximately 4:45 AM while checking the weapon before leaving the city. The actor, who is also a Shiv Sena leader, is currently recovering at a critical care hospital in Mumbai.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, stated that the actor was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver into its case when it slipped from his hand, causing a bullet to discharge and hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and Govinda’s condition is stable.

Later, Govinda released a voice note to the press to assure everyone that he was okay. He expressed his gratitude to the doctors, especially Dr. Agarwal, as well as to everyone for their prayers and support. The actor is expected to be discharged later this week. Several Bollywood personalities, including David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha, visited him in the hospital.

