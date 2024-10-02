Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday opens up on being compared to Alia Bhatt; Here's what she said

    Ananya Panday is gearing up for her new film 'CTRL', a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film’s trailer, focusing on themes of corruption and data privacy, has received positive reactions. Ananya also shared her thoughts on being compared to Alia Bhatt

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Ananya Panday is preparing for her upcoming film CTRL, and its trailer has received positive feedback from viewers. The promotional events have begun, and Ananya, along with director Vikramaditya Motwane, was recently interviewed by Filmygyan. During the interview, she was asked about being compared to Alia Bhatt. Ananya expressed that she was surprised by the comparison and viewed it as a significant compliment.

    A fan comment during the conversation labeled Ananya as "the upcoming Alia Bhatt." In response, she initially disagreed, emphasizing that while it was flattering for people to think that way, she felt that Alia's accomplishments were unmatched and beyond what she could achieve.

    In another exclusive conversation with News18, Ananya spoke about her experiences with imposter syndrome. She shared that she often feels disconnected from her own identity, explaining that even when someone says her name during interviews, it can feel as though the name isn't hers. This detachment makes her feel like she is embodying another person. Ananya also explained that seeing herself on billboards or in her films doesn't always feel real, causing her to watch her work as if she were just an audience member.

    The cyber-thriller CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is set to premiere on Netflix. The newly released trailer focuses on the theme of corruption. It features Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, who are a couple known for their content creation that has earned them a loyal online following. The story takes an unexpected turn when their relationship ends, exploring themes around data privacy and the consequences of oversharing online. The tagline of the trailer reads: “CTRL your life. ALT your memories. DEL the baggage. CTRL is out on October 4, only on Netflix.”

    Vikramaditya Motwane mentioned that working on CTRL was an exceptionally unique experience for him and the team. He explained that the film is told in a "screen life" format, presenting the narrative in a manner that mimics real-life technology usage, creating an almost voyeuristic feel. He also expressed his appreciation for Netflix, which has helped bring their immersive storytelling to a global audience.

