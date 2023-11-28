Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack, says 'Have no friendship with Salman Khan…'

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, attacked singer-actor Gippy Grewal's home in Canada. Bishnoi opened fire on the singer's home and openly threatened him on social media. Following the incident, Gippy has stated that he is not friends with Salman and that they just met at a trailer-releasing event.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster from Canada, stormed Gippy Grewal's residence over the weekend and threatened him on social media. The actor-singer has now said unequivocally that he is not friends with Salman Khan.

He told News18, “The producer, who backed the film ('Maujaan Hi Maujaan') invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

Remembering the attack, he said, “This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 am to 1 am. The incident took place at my house in West Vancouver. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened... When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

On November 26, Lawrence Bishnoi addressed singer Gippy Grewal on a Facebook note and wrote, “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited (sic).”

Lawrence Bishnoi, a primary suspect in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, told the Delhi Police in 2022 that his tribe would not forgive Salman Khan unless he repented for killing a blackbuck (an animal held as holy by the Bishnoi community). Since then, Salman has enhanced his security by riding in a bulletproof vehicle and employing bodyguards.