Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack, says 'Have no friendship with Salman Khan…'

    Gippy Grewal, a Punjabi singer and actor, has denied knowing Salman Khan. This statement came after Lawrence Bishnoi attacked his house in Canada over the weekend.
     

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi attack says Have no friendship with Salman Khan
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, attacked singer-actor Gippy Grewal's home in Canada. Bishnoi opened fire on the singer's home and openly threatened him on social media. Following the incident, Gippy has stated that he is not friends with Salman and that they just met at a trailer-releasing event.

    Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster from Canada, stormed Gippy Grewal's residence over the weekend and threatened him on social media. The actor-singer has now said unequivocally that he is not friends with Salman Khan. 

    He told News18, “The producer, who backed the film ('Maujaan Hi Maujaan') invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal urges for voluntarily exit says, 'Bhaad mein gaya show'

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi attack says Have no friendship with Salman Khan

    Remembering the attack, he said, “This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 am to 1 am. The incident took place at my house in West Vancouver. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened... When this incident happened, I was shocked because I have never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack.”

    Also Read: 'Kantara Chapter 1: Netizens react to Rishab Shetty's look as he takes over Shiva-like avatar

    On November 26, Lawrence Bishnoi addressed singer Gippy Grewal on a Facebook note and wrote, “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited (sic).”

    Gippy Grewal after Lawrence Bishnoi attack says Have no friendship with Salman Khan

    Lawrence Bishnoi, a primary suspect in the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, told the Delhi Police in 2022 that his tribe would not forgive Salman Khan unless he repented for killing a blackbuck (an animal held as holy by the Bishnoi community). Since then, Salman has enhanced his security by riding in a bulletproof vehicle and employing bodyguards.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi says, 'India is in very good hands' RBA

    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi says, 'India is in very good hands'

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal urges for voluntarily exit says, 'Bhaad mein gaya show'

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal urges for voluntarily exit says, 'Bhaad mein gaya show'

    Video Mahesh Babu hails Ranbir Kapoor as 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event RBA

    Video: Mahesh Babu hails Ranbir Kapoor as 'India's best actor' at Animal Hyderabad event

    Photos Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee marries Piya Chakraborty; unknown wedding details here RBA

    Photos: Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee marries Piya Chakraborty; unknown wedding details here

    Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Animal' Vs 'Sam Bahadur' clash says, 'We play for same team... Hindi cinema' RKK

    Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Animal' Vs 'Sam Bahadur' clash says, 'We play for same team... Hindi cinema'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-391 November 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-391 November 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    From 'deepfake' to 'deadname,' Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals most searched words of 2023 AJR

    From 'deepfake' to 'deadname,' Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals most searched words of 2023

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon