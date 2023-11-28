Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kantara Chapter 1: Netizens react to Rishab Shetty's look as he takes over Shiva-like avatar

    'Kantara Chapter 1' is the sequel to the 2022 Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend' and the teaser generates an atmosphere of suspense and curiosity.

    'Kantara Chapter 1' teaser: Rishab Shetty looks fierce as he takes over Shiva-like avatar RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Following the enormous success of the Kannada film 'Kantara: A Legend' last year, Hombale Films is gearing up to enthrall viewers once more with their latest cinematic masterpiece, 'Kantara Chapter 1'. The makers have presented the first look of the highly awaited film which promises an intense and divine cinematic experience.

    Netizens reactions

    The teaser

    The teaser shows actor-director Rishab Shetty in a never-before-seen avatar and allows viewers to visit the director's visionary world built for himself. The famous roar from the first installment returns and sets the tone for the creation of a legend and the beginning of everything. In addition, the teaser generates an atmosphere of suspense and curiosity.

    The first-look poster

    Not to miss out is the lovely soulful music that made an unforgettable impact on spectators' hearts last year returns in the new film's trailer. The teaser ends with a distinctive touch: seven separate ragas of music, one for each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

    About 'Kantara'

    Last year, 'Kantara' swept the global cinematic landscape, enthralling audiences with its folklore-based storytelling that probed the delicate connection between people and nature. The story revolves around a fight between humans and nature, with Shiva serving as the rebel who acts against nature. The film is set and shot in Keradi, Karnataka's seaside town, and features the cultures of Kambla and Bhootha Kola.

    With 'Kantara Chapter 1', Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films continue to redefine cinematic divinity, demonstrating their dedication to creating groundbreaking and worldwide-recognized films.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
