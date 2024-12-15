Lifestyle

Shine Brightest at Weddings: Hina Khan's Exquisite Suits

Explore the Latest Suit Designs

Wedding season is here! Want to emulate Hina Khan's stylish look? Explore velvet, Anarkali, Banarasi, and more suit designs to look your absolute best.

Velvet Suit Inspiration

For a winter wedding, a velvet suit like Hina Khan's is a must. This design and color will enhance your complexion and overall look.

Alia Cut Suit Design

This Alia cut suit design looks trendy, unique, and royal. It will look stunning at weddings when paired with pearl jewelry.

Floral Print Suit Inspiration

This long Anarkali pattern suit with a floral dupatta is beautiful and perfect for Haldi ceremonies.

Anarkali Pattern Suit

This Anarkali pattern suit is perfect for weddings and parties. Wearing this type of suit will make you the center of attention.

Banarasi Suit Design

Hina Khan wears a sharara suit in a Banarasi pattern. This suit's design is simple and classy, giving you a charming look at weddings.

