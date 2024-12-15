Lifestyle
Wedding season is here! Want to emulate Hina Khan's stylish look? Explore velvet, Anarkali, Banarasi, and more suit designs to look your absolute best.
For a winter wedding, a velvet suit like Hina Khan's is a must. This design and color will enhance your complexion and overall look.
This Alia cut suit design looks trendy, unique, and royal. It will look stunning at weddings when paired with pearl jewelry.
This long Anarkali pattern suit with a floral dupatta is beautiful and perfect for Haldi ceremonies.
This Anarkali pattern suit is perfect for weddings and parties. Wearing this type of suit will make you the center of attention.
Hina Khan wears a sharara suit in a Banarasi pattern. This suit's design is simple and classy, giving you a charming look at weddings.
